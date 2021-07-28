CMP & USA Shooting 3 Position Air Rifle National Championships

Rick Jorgensen

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Our Ramsey County 4H Shooting Sports team traveled to Camp Perry, OH for these matches at the invitation of the Civilian Marksmanship Program and USA Shooting based on our qualification scores in the matches fired earlier this year.

These outstandingly competitive matches were held in two locations on the identical CMP ranges in Camp Perry, OH and at Anniston, AL. The ranges can each accommodate up to 70 shooters on each relay and we fired on electronic targets. The scores are combined from the two venues to create the aggregate team and individual placements.

There were 257 individual shooters and 50 teams competing from those who had qualified including one team from Stuttgart, Germany. These are junior matches open to graduating high school seniors and younger. Our team was composed of Jacob Vaagen, a graduating senior, Hannah Vaagen, 17, Casia Steinhaus, 15, and Rachel Vaagen, 12. Nate Steinhaus, 12, competed as an individual/alternate to our team.

The course of fire for each match is 20 shots from the prone position followed by 20 shots in standing and a final 20 shots in the kneeling positon for a possible total score of 600.

As a team, on day one (for the CMP/USA Shooting Junior Olympic match), we placed 34th with a score slightly higher than our qualification score. On the second day (for the CMP 3PAR match), our overall team performance improved and we placed 30th with our best team score ever.

In the end, Casia earned a Bronze medal in her J3 age group for the first day’s match and a Silver medal in her age group for the second day’s match.

Each day’s match was capped with a finals match to determine the match winner. The top 8 individuals fired in these extremely competitive finals. Our own North Dakota junior competitor from Buffalo, ND, Katie Zahn earned Silver on day one and Bronze on day two. The overall winner was 14-year old Emme Walrath, of Kenosha, WI. She and Katie tied at the end of their 45 shots in the first day’s finals and each fired one more shot in the standing position to determine the winner. Emme fired a more perfect 10 than Katie to earn the Gold.

Emme dominated the second day’s finals event with a very impressive performance to earn a second Gold. Katie earned the Bronze.

Overall, this was a great match experience for our Ramsey County 4H juniors. We will have to see whether we can earn another invitation in 2022.