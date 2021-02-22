Preps roundup: Feb. 22

Staff Report

Devils Lake Journal

Girls basketball

NDHSAA Region 4 girls basketball tournament

Nelson County - 17, 5, 17, 5 - 44

Rolla - 9. 7, 16, 5 - 37

Nelson County -- Emery 8 1-6 17, Ellingson 3 1-2 16, Baumgarn 1 0-0 5, Johnson 1 2-3 4, Lippert 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-11 44.

Rolla -- Hanlan 1 0-0 17, Leas 4 3-4 11, Rosinski 1 1-2 6, Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Samuelson 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 5-10 37.

3-pointers: Nelson County 4 (Ellingson 3, Baumgarn 1). Rolla 6 (Hanlan 5, Rosinski 1).

Four Winds/Minnewaukan - 67

Saint John - 56

Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 44

New Rockford-Sheyenne - 23

Benson County - 61

Dunseith - 54

Boys basketball

No. 3 Grafton - 63

No. 4 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 59

