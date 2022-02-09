Devils Lake Girls' Hockey shut out in 11-0 rout against Grand Forks

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Firebirds were used to playing behind the eight-ball. With a thin roster and a limited arsenal of offensive and defensive line combinations and pairings, the girls’ hockey team were in the habit of working with what they had at their disposal.

However, their Feb. 8 game against the Grand Forks KnightRiders took a more challenging approach. With their top scorer in Ashlyn Abrahamson out for the count (concussion protocol), the Firebirds had to lean on their already thin bench even more.

While opportunities opened up for younger players to log minutes, the Firebirds inevitably fell to the KnightRiders, 11-0, in their next-to-last regular-season home game Tuesday evening.

Since their 4-3 win over Williston on Jan. 25, the Firebirds (1-16) have dropped five consecutive games and have been outscored, 41-11.

An opening line featuring Sophia Hassett, Quin Haugland and Vivianna Kraft immediately had to play on the defensive end of the ice as the KnightRiders shot continuous volleys toward the net. The KnightRiders, via Averi Greenwood, scored their first goal less than two minutes into the first period.

The Firebirds’ depth continued to get tested as the first period rolled into the second. The KnightRiders again scored a quick-opening goal less than two minutes into the period. This time, Grand Forks forward Emily Becker nailed a wrist shot to the top shelf over Devils Lake goaltender Mathea Nelson.

The Firebirds were forced to play more on the defensive side without Abrahamson. Devils Lake additionally had to contend with a change in the second line.

“Our first line did all right,” Devils Lake head coach Rob McIvor said after the game. “The second line I knew would be a lot weaker without moving people around. We moved Vivianna Kraft to center on the first line, which takes her off of the second line. At some point, we talked about separating the two taller girls and moving one down to the second line, but at the end of the day, we were losing 7-0 at that point, so we just left it the way it was.”

Grand Forks continued to put the pressure on Nelson heading into the third period as the KnightRiders extended their 8-0 lead with three additional goals to close the game. With the 11-0 defeat, the Firebirds have conceded 10 goals or more in nine games this season.

Nelson’s ability to adapt on the fly and improve on her crease protection has given the Firebirds a future playmaker that will only get better with more experience.

“Her [Nelson] butterfly movement side-to-side has improved quite a bit,” McIvor said. “She has gotten a lot of compliments from other coaches on how much she has improved. I call them ‘baby goals.’ They kind of seem easy to save. She has limited those as the year has went on, which is good. You never want a goalie to let in an easy one, so she has been doing a much better job of making the first save and getting up the rebounds.”

With only a handful of games left on the docket, McIvor believes his team will yearn for more improvement on all ends of the ice.

With a cleaner bill of health, the Firebirds will look to do just that.

“Just getting better,” McIvor said. “Positional play in our end has to improve, obviously. We are using, again, girls that have played two or three years of hockey, and we are playing against teams that have girls that have played all of their lives. They are learning as they are playing, and they are improving, but it is tough when you are playing against teams that have four lines of forwards. Bismarck is one team, five-six high schools. Fargo North-South-Shanley, three great big high schools. It is what it is where we are getting through the year, hopefully without any more injuries and without any more sickness.”

