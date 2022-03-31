Gathman selected as DLPS Teacher of the Year

Matt Bakke

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Public School District is proud to announce the selection of Mr. Derek Gathman, math teacher at Devils Lake High School, as the 2023 DLPS TEACHER OF THE YEAR.

Derek Gathman received his Bachelor of Science degree in math education and exercise science, with a specialization in mathematics, from Mayville State University in 2009. He played basketball during college, qualifying twice for the NAIA national tournament. Mr. Gathman continues to grow professionally, currently working on his master’s degree in math. In 2010, Derek’s teaching career began at Munich Public School where he taught algebra I and II, geometry, and consumer math, grades 7-12. In 2011, Mr. Gathman was hired as a math teacher at Central Middle School in Devils Lake. Six years later, he transferred to Devils Lake High School, where he teaches advanced math courses to high school students.

Derek was selected as Teacher of the Quarter in 2015, and has coached football, basketball, and baseball for DLPS. Derek Gathman is a true teacher leader in his department and throughout Devils Lake High School and the district. He leads by example, as his students witness him challenge himself and his co-workers. As math department chair, he has pushed his department to re-evaluate the materials used, the way they assess, and strategies used in daily instruction. Serving as the math department chair, he is encouraging helpful, supportive, positive, and reflective. These leadership traits promote trusting relationships among his students, department members, and colleagues throughout Devils Lake High School.

He is involved in many leadership committees in the school district, including MTSS, Cognia and Family Engagement. He consistently participates and contributes to professional development opportunities. His questions are thoughtful and reflective. During his time at Devils Lake High School, Mr. Gathman has taught students of all levels and abilities. He creates an environment where every student can learn and find success, through his well-planned lessons and various teaching styles. Mr. Gathman meets each student where they are and teaches in a way that helps students to like and even love math. His dynamic instruction provides students with the opportunity to not only learn the foundational skills, but also make connections at a deeper cognitive level. Derek Gathman is organized, dependable, patient, and kind, while being highly respected by his students.

Mr. Gathman is the type of teacher kids want and the type of co-worker a staff needs. Derek Gathman represents Devils Lake High School with excellence. Derek is married to Megan, and they are the proud parents of three children: Rhett (7), Thea (4), and Kitt (10 months). Derek enjoys playing softball, basketball, playing video games, and most of all, spending time with his family.

With his selection as TEACHER OF THE YEAR for the Devils Lake Public School District, Mr. Gathman is eligible for consideration for the 2023 NORTH DAKOTA TEACHER OF THE YEAR award which will be selected in September 2022 by a state selection committee in Bismarck.

The Devils Lake Public School TEACHER OF THE YEAR Program is sponsored by Ramsey National Bank & Trust Company, the Devils Lake High School Student Council and the Devils Lake Public School District. For his selection as TEACHER OF THE YEAR, Ramsey National Bank & Trust has awarded Mr. Gathman with a $1,000 stipend to be used for enrollment and participation in a professional workshop or convention.