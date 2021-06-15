SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT AND SATURATION PATROLS RAMSEY COUNTY- UPDATE

Due to high winds the sobriety checkpoint in Ramsey County on Friday, June 11, 2021, was cancelled. Troopers were able to conduct saturation patrols and issued a total of 22 citations. One driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!