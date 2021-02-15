UND Theatre Arts play, Antigone, will stream online Feb. 23-27

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

Only one side will prevail in this tense family tragedy that brings many questions to the table

GRAND FORKS - The University of North Dakota Theatre Arts department presents Antigone, streaming online Feb. 23-27.

What is the best way to govern a country torn apart by a civil war? The newly crowned King Creon claims the right to rule with an iron fist to bring order, while his niece Antigone begs him to use common human decency that respects each person. Both sides seem to offer strong arguments, but only one will prevail in this tense family tragedy that brings many questions to the table.

Antigone’s youth challenges Creon’s age, while his son challenges tyrannical rule by offering a democratic solution where a strong leader listens to his citizens. Finally, Creon demands loyalty as a man’s right and fights to silence any woman’s voice. Though the play is more than 2,000 years old, the conflicts dramatized by Sophocles remain with us today as we continue to struggle to define what it means to be human in this translation by Don Taylor.

As the safety and health of our audience is of utmost importance, we will be offering this production online only. Tickets will be $13 for an individual ticket and $20 for a group ticket. Group tickets allow the show to be viewed by members of your group or household. Tickets can be purchased through the UND Theatre’s online box office at burtness.UND.edu. For questions please call 701. 777.2587.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!