COVID-19 relief package contains $13 billion for farmers

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKE - The Congressional passage of $900 billion in COVID-19 relief aid will $13 billion that will give relief for American farmers and ranchers.

“We pushed hard for additional support for farmers and ranchers impacted by market disruptions and we’re glad that funding was included in the bill,” North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said. “This support will put farmers on better footing heading into the 2021 crop year.”

The assistance will be distributed as a supplement to Coronavirus Food Assistancinclude e Program payments, according to congress. Approximately $11.2 billion will be in the form of direct payments and other support to producers and processors. Watne said row crop farmer s can expect to receive $20 an acre, and cattle producers will receive a top-up payment to cover gaps in CFAP 1 and CFAP 2.

Additionally, he said the package contains $28 million for farm stress programs administered by state departments of agriculture; a 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and additional funding for food banks and hunger programs; and authorization for the secretary of agriculture to provide direct support to biofuel plants.

“We are glad to see Congress finally granting authority to support biofuel producers, many of whom are struggling to stay in operation,” Watne said. “Their livelihood directly impacts the bottom line of farmers everywhere.”