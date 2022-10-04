3 storylines to watch as 9B - Region 3 regular season wanes

DEVILS LAKE – October is finally upon us.

Yes, the leaves are falling. Halloween decorations are for sure being put up, and the candy is getting purchased by the bag instead of the bar.

The helmets are additionally still clashing, and each local high school football team is still preparing for the final push for potential playoff action. The end of the 9-man regular season is scheduled for Oct. 8, while the 2022 NDHSAA 9B Football State Playoffs are slated to begin on Oct. 15.

Such is the case for the 9B – Region 3 teams, including Cavalier, Larimore, Midway/Minto, Nelson County and North Border.

As the final week of the regular season wanes, here are three storylines to keep an eye on within the region:

1. Can Cavalier cap off/continue to build off spotless regular season?

Heading into Sept. 30 action, Cavalier (5-0, 3-0) will play in two more games (vs. Benson County on Sept. 30 and @ North Border on Oct. 7). On paper, the Tornadoes have had a knack for scoring – in their five games previous, the team has averaged 46 points per game (PPG). Let’s put it like this – their “worst” performance on offense in terms of scoring points came on Sept. 9, when they scored only 30 points. Defensively speaking, the team has been just as crisp. Cavalier has allowed 9.2 PPG on the defensive side.

Sterling Enerson, Jacob Steele and Co. will undoubtedly put up their usual scoring and defending highlights, but the question for the team might not be so much from their regular season but in their postseason. Rewinding the clocks to last year, Nelson County rode a perfect regular season en route to their first postseason win as a co-op. However, the team lost their next matchup against Bottineau a week later. For the Tornadoes, their x-factor might be keeping the pedal to the metal to pick up a deeper postseason run than their Charger predecessors.

2. Will North Border surge or sink through the final turn?

The Eagles (4-2, 2-0) have an interesting case. After starting their season 1-2 – including a 36-26 and 48-22 loss to New Rockford-Sheyenne and North Prairie, respectively – the Eagles have since soared to better heights. Over their last three games (heading into Sept. 30 action), North Border has won three straight by an average margin of 13 points (48-38 vs. North Star, 44-38 @ Nelson County and 42-20 vs. Larimore).

The Eagles will face each end of the spectrum to conclude the season, starting with a road bout against winless Midway/Minto (0-5, 0-3) on Sept. 30. The game during the following week, however, will have more significant implications as the team will face off against Cavalier on Oct. 7. The good news for the Eagles? The game takes place on their home turf. And potentially even better news? The Eagles can control their fate in how they wish to march into the postseason. The question now will be how they want to utilize momentum as they prepare for it.

3. Can Nelson County rekindle early-season spark?

A tale of two seasons? More like a tale of two halves, too. Such has been the theme for the Chargers (3-3, 0-2). After an undefeated regular season campaign last year, the Chargers looked to run it back through the first three weeks of the season. Nelson County rattled off three straight wins, including a comeback on the road against Four Winds on Aug. 26 (36-22 vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne, 30-26 @ Four Winds and 28-6 @ North Star).

The last three weeks, however, have been nowhere near as successful. A 30-20 defeat to Cavalier was followed by a 44-38 back-and-forth affair against North Border. The big stinker, however, came in their 36-0 shutout loss against North Prairie. With two games to go heading into Sept. 30, the Chargers will face a shaky Larimore (3-3, 1-2), followed by a finale against Midway/Minto. Running the table could be in the cards for the Chargers, which they will need to do should they wish to cap off their regular season strongly.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal.