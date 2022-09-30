Dane Hagler, Garrett Westlind providing recent spark for North Star Bearcats

CANDO – On the surface, North Star's lopsided 56-26 victory over New Rockford-Sheyenne on Sept. 23 was simply another football win.

Business as usual, if you will. Nothing much to it.

But such a statement would fail to paint the entire picture.

Sure, the victory was necessary because it helped the Bearcats erase their three-game losing streak coming into the Friday contest. But the winning result showed prominence for another reason, and a critical one: The Dane Hagler and Garrett Westlind duo was back at it again.

Of course, the latter in Westlind never left. Despite North Star's three defeats, the running back/linebacker was still a presence on the field for all three and was, if anything else, healthy. The same could not be said for the former. After sustaining a shoulder injury early in the first half in North Star's contest against Nelson County on Sept. 2 – a game where the Bearcats faltered, 28-6 – Hagler went on to miss the following two games. With limited mobility, it only made sense for the Bearcats to take it easy on their star quarterback and let him ease back into the playing grind at his own pace.

North Star head coach Daniel Grande immediately recognized Hagler's return to the gridiron, as did all fans in attendance. Hagler finished the Sept. 23 game with 133 passing yards on seven completions for three passing touchdowns. Hagler additionally rushed for 60 yards (10 attempts) and two touchdowns.

Consider it a much-needed return in more ways than one.

"He [Hagler] showed up, and he played well," Grande said. "What he does on our team, I think, goes deeper than just statistic-wise as well. I think we had a different confidence about us going into the game with him playing quarterback for us. All those other guys played well as well. I mean, our line blocked really well, gave him time. They kept him upright as much as possible and not taking any hits in that regard."

But Hagler wasn't the only one to take all of the spectacles. As a rusher, Westlind combined for 166 rushing yards (21 attempts) and 68 receiving yards (two receptions) for three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).

To Grande, Westlind has proved his worth. A player wouldn't be labeled as the team's anchor on offense if he didn't, anyway.

This honor has even granted the junior a nickname of sorts. And the nickname in question has started to stick more as Westlind combines his prowess on offense with his growing ability to tackle on defense.

"He is one of those kids [that is] always going to give you his best," Grande said. "He is going to run hard. Very athletic. Good ball skills as well. He is definitely our main weapon offensively, and I think this year where he's showing some growth is on the defensive side of the ball as well … He's having to guard some very good opponents defensively, so he really holds down the fort and is kind of 'Mr. Reliable,' I guess."

To Grande, the junior duo has shown the ability to dictate a game from start to finish to a point where a crisp defense can't even stop them. In three games without Hagler and Westlind playing together, the Bearcats are averaging 17 points per game (PPG). In three games with Hagler and Westlind playing together, the Bearcats are averaging 46 PPG.

"I think we have two people that are very tough to guard when they're both clicking," Grande said. "You know, I tell the guys sometimes … that you can have perfect defense, you could play everything right, and the offense just wins. And that's part of sometimes football, and a lot of sports, sometimes offense just wins.

"So, when those two are clicking on offense, their timing is down, they're throwing and catching and handing the ball off and those kinds of things, it's really tough to stop for opposing defenses when those two are clicking."

As two junior athletes, Hagler and Westlind will have the opportunity to improve on their craft even more during the final season stretch, not to mention next year. On the surface, fans have reason to show excitement.

To the Bearcats, it is newfound business as usual.

