Four candidates make up Athlete of the Week voting ballot (Sept. 12-18)

DEVILS LAKE – September is slowly but surely transforming into October, which can only mean one thing.

Yes, high school football playoff action is starting to be recognizable over the horizon.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves quite yet. After all, we have another batch of “Athlete of the Week” nominations. And with any candidate list, voting has to decide a winner.

Larimore’s Colter Thorsell was last week’s Athlete of the Week recipient.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts the “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. Athlete nominations are based on the athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. CDT. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. CDT. The ballot winner will be featured in a profile for the publication.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the award: Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (Football, Volleyball), Cavalier (Football), Larimore (Football), Midway/Minto (Football), Nelson County (Football, Volleyball), North Border (Football), Benson County (Football, Volleyball), Four Winds/Minnewaukan (Football, Volleyball), New Rockford-Sheyenne (Football, Volleyball), North Prairie (Football, Volleyball), North Star (Football, Volleyball), Dunseith (Volleyball), Harvey/Wells County (Volleyball), Rolette (Volleyball) or St. John (Volleyball).

Here are the candidates on this week’s ballot:

Trenton Cosley, RB/CB, North Border

- Threw for 285 passing yards (11-20) and five touchdowns in 44-38 win @ Nelson County on Sept. 16. Additionally amassed 71 rushing yards on offense and compiled 11 tackles on defense.

Sterling Enerson, QB, Cavalier

- Compiled 407 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in 50-20 win @ Larimore on Sept. 16. Completed 11 of 21 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns. Also added 10 carries for 88 yards, including a 53-yard rushing touchdown. Added two solo and six assisted tackles on defense.

Blake Mattson, RB/DB, North Prairie

- Rushed for 146 yards on 15 attempts in 54-8 win vs. North Star on Sept. 16. Additionally collected an interception on defense.

Zachary Gibson, RB, Nelson County

- Carried the ball 42 times for 260 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 44-38 loss vs. North Border on Sept. 16. Additionally caught three passes for 32 receiving yards.

Follow the embedded link to vote.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com), Instagram (johnbcranesports) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.