Four finalists make up this week's Athlete of the Week ballot (Sept. 5-11)

DEVILS LAKE – Another week goes by, and another opportunity to win “Athlete of the Week” is up for grabs.

Benson County’s Macyn Olson won last week’s honor. Four candidates make up the ballot this week.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts the “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. Athlete nominations are based on the athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. CDT. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. CDT. The ballot winner will be featured in a profile for the publication.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the award: Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (Football, Volleyball), Cavalier (Football), Larimore (Football), Midway/Minto (Football), Nelson County (Football, Volleyball), North Border (Football), Benson County (Football, Volleyball), Four Winds/Minnewaukan (Football, Volleyball), New Rockford-Sheyenne (Football, Volleyball), North Prairie (Football, Volleyball), North Star (Football, Volleyball), Dunseith (Volleyball), Harvey/Wells County (Volleyball), Rolette (Volleyball) or St. John (Volleyball).

Here are the candidates on this week’s ballot:

Carson Brown, RB/ILB, North Border

- 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts (7.2 yards per rush) in 48-38 win over North Star on Sept. 9. 16 total tackles accumulated on defense.

Jacob Steele, RB/MLB, Cavalier

- Amassed 20 total tackles (6 solo, 14 assisted), two sacks, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt in 30-20 win over Nelson County on Sept. 9. Offensively added 71 rushing yards on 12 carries and one catch for six-yard touchdown.

Colter Thorsell, RB/LB, Larimore

- 14 carries for 194 yards and two rushing touchdowns in first half against Midway/Minto on Sept. 9 (Larimore won, 74-8).

Desidy Schwanke, Middle Hitter, Lake Region State College

- Compiled 16 kills, 33 digs, three blocks and service ace in two wins (3-0 vs. Williston State College on Sept. 6 and 3-2 vs. Jamestown JV on Sept. 10).

To vote, follow the embedded link.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com), Instagram (johnbcranesports) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.