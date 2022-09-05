Four football candidates make up this week's Athlete of the Week ballot (Aug. 29 - Sep. 4)

DEVILS LAKE – Even with Labor Day in full swing, voting still needs doing.

Four candidates make up this week’s “Athlete of the Week” ballot. Voting for this week will go from Monday at 8:00 a.m. CDT to Tuesday at noon.

Cavalier’s Logan Werner won the honor last week.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the award: Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (Football, Volleyball), Cavalier (Football), Larimore (Football), Midway/Minto (Football), Nelson County (Football, Volleyball), North Border (Football), Benson County (Football, Volleyball), Four Winds/Minnewaukan (Football, Volleyball), New Rockford-Sheyenne (Football, Volleyball), North Prairie (Football, Volleyball), North Star (Football, Volleyball), Dunseith (Volleyball), Harvey/Wells County (Volleyball), Rolette (Volleyball) or St. John (Volleyball).

Here are the candidates for this week's honor:

Landon Carter, RB/DB, Cavalier

- 10 rushes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in 32-0 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne on Sep. 2. Added two catches for 84 yards and receiving touchdown. Amassed eight solo tackles and three assisted tackles on defense.

Zachary Gibson, RB/DB, Nelson County

- Rushed for 141 yards (27 attempts) and two touchdowns in 28-6 win over North Star on Sep. 2. Defensively, he compiled five tackles (three solo, two assist), two tackles for loss (TFL) and game-sealing interception.

Macyn Olson, WR/LB, Benson County

- Three rushes for 117 yards and two touchdowns in 59-8 win over Midway/Minto on Sep. 2. Added 30 receiving yards (four receptions) and receiving touchdown on offensive side. Additionally added four tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Nicholas Mears, QB/DB, North Prairie

- Rushed for 177 yards and five touchdowns on 18 attempts in 48-22 win over North Border on Sep. 2. Collected 79 passing yards (7-9) and 13-yard receiving touchdown. Collected two interceptions on defense.

To vote, follow the embedded link.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com), Instagram (johnbcranesports) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.