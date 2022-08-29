Three high school football players make up Athlete of the Week Ballot (Aug. 22-28)

DEVILS LAKE – Week No. 2 of the publication’s weekly “Athlete of the Week” voting ballot is officially open for the masses.

Three candidates make up the ballot this week. Lake Region State’s Maddie Stefonowicz took home last week’s honor.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts the “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. Athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on the athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. CDT. The ballot winner will be featured in a profile for the publication.

The following programs and/or regions can nominate an athlete for the award: Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (Football, Volleyball), Cavalier (Football), Larimore (Football), Midway/Minto (Football), Nelson County (Football, Volleyball), North Border (Football), Benson County (Football, Volleyball), Four Winds/Minnewaukan (Football, Volleyball), New Rockford-Sheyenne (Football, Volleyball), North Prairie (Football, Volleyball), North Star (Football, Volleyball), Dunseith (Volleyball), Harvey/Wells County (Volleyball), Rolette (Volleyball) or St. John (Volleyball).

Here are the three finalists for this week:

Eric Hoffmann, Quarterback, Larimore

- Passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 10 total attempts (five completions) in 38-13 win over Benson County on Aug. 25. Additionally rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Logan Werner, Punt Returner/Defensive Back, Cavalier

- Amassed 100 punt return yards on three total attempts, including a 51 and 46-yard touchdown in 46-0 win against Turtle Mountain JV on Aug. 27. Collected tackle for loss and sack on defense.

Blake Mattson, Running back/Linebacker, North Prairie

- Rushed for 227 yards and touchdown on 20 attempts in 20-14 win over St. John on Aug. 26. Compiled nine tackles on defense and fumble recovery.

To vote, follow the embedded link.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com), Instagram (johnbcranesports) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.