Athlete of the Week Voting Ballot (8/15-8/21)

DEVILS LAKE – If you like to vote, this ballot is for you.

The beginning of the high school sports season only means one thing. Yes, the “Athlete of the Week” voting ballot has returned.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts the “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. Athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on the athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. CDT. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. CDT. The ballot winner will be featured in a profile for the publication.

The following programs and/or regions can nominate an athlete for the award: Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (Football, Volleyball), Cavalier (Football), Larimore (Football), Midway/Minto (Football), Nelson County (Football, Volleyball), North Border (Football), Benson County (Football, Volleyball), Four Winds/Minnewaukan (Football, Volleyball), New Rockford-Sheyenne (Football, Volleyball), North Prairie (Football, Volleyball), North Star (Football, Volleyball), Dunseith (Volleyball), Harvey/Wells County (Volleyball), Rolette (Volleyball) or St. John (Volleyball).

Here are the four finalists for this week:

Jaxon Baumgarn, Quarterback, Nelson County

-Went 8-13 passing (207 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions) in 36-22 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne. Additionally rushed for 96 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Jacob Steele, Running back/Linebacker, Cavalier

-Cavalier’s leading rusher (81 rushing yards, 1 TD). One reception (16 yards) in 42-6 win over Northern Cass. Scored a two-point conversion. Led team on defense with seven tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Helped hold Northern Cass to 42 total yards of offense (-51 yards rushing, 93 yards passing) in an 11-man game (Cavalier is a nine-man team).

Maddie Stefonowicz, Opposite Hitter, Lake Region State

-Helped Lady Royals go 3-1 during BSC Mystics Invite. Collected 22 kills over four matches and compiled .413 hitting percentage. Additionally tallied six blocks.

Nicholas Mears, Quarterback, North Prairie

-15 rushes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in 58-26 win over Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn. Additionally went 4-9 passing with 96 yards and two touchdowns. Also collected one receiving touchdown for 18 yards and one interception while playing defense.

To vote, follow the embedded link here.

