Despite no championship bid, third-place state finish for L/E/M signifies desire to win

FARGO – It was still business as usual for the Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals, even if it was in a different flavor than they would have preferred.

Of course, the Cardinals still had a game to play Saturday afternoon, even though it wasn’t for a championship trophy. After failing to secure their second consecutive championship berth after losing to LaMoure-Litchville/Marion, 4-0, on June 3, the Cardinals instead had to battle for third-place honors against Des Lacs-Burlington on June 4 in what would be their final game of the season.

Not a problem.

Quickly scoring four runs through the first three frames to begin the contest helped the Cardinals find a rhythm on the offensive end.

“I thought we were aggressive at the plate and put some good at-bats together,” Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka said after the game. “I thought we played better defensively vs. Lamoure, but overall, it was a great defensive tournament.”

A 10-2 final score against the Lakers certainly signified another win in the box score for the Cardinals. However, the performance indicated that the Cardinals still decided to play a game, even when championship aspirations were not on the line. Regardless of whether a game was a championship or not, the Cardinals were eager to take to the field and play like a title was on the line.

Such has been the defining culture the Cardinals have developed over the years. Through this mantra of making every game count, the Cardinals went on to go 28-1 and win the 2021 NDHSAA Class B Baseball State Championship. And while the Cardinals could not come away with a back-to-back championship performance during the 2022 season, they still made out quite well, despite losing the likes of Simon Romfo, Grant Romfo and Cooper Zimmer during the offseason.

While a third-place finish might not have been what the Cardinals hoped for, their persistence on the mound, field and batter’s box helped keep the team in the postseason hunt.

“I thought we competed at a high level throughout the year, and I’m proud of our guys,” Krivarchka said. “I also thought we pitched and played defense very good throughout the year.”

The Cardinals will look to breed future success in upcoming seasons through this culture.

It should not be a problem from what the team has shown over the past handful of seasons.

“The biggest thing is to improve at the plate and keep learning the intricacies of baseball,” Krivarchka said. “Just proud of the improvements throughout the year, and I’m excited to see where we can go.”

Game breakdown:

DLB: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0: 2 1 3

LEM: 1 0 3 2 0 4 x: 10 7 6

Standout stats:

- Des Lacs-Burlington:

Pitching:

- Devin McKinney: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB, 61 P

- Braylon Fisher: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB, 38 P

- Paxton Ystaas: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB, 8 P

Hitting:

- Drew Roedocker: 1-1, 2 RBI

- Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich:

Pitching:

- Tucker Welsh: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 5 BB, 111 P

- Theodore Romfo: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB, 20 P

Hitting:

- Carter Tetrault: 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

- Mason Romfo: 0-2, 2 RBI, 1 K

- Jack Romfo: 2-2, 1 R, 1 RBI 1 BB

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.