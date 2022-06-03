In grind-it-out fashion, the (#4) L/E/M Cardinals continue to show championship pedigree

FARGO – The (#4) Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals understood what it took to accomplish the best at the biggest stage on the baseball diamond.

Better yet, the Cardinals recognized the concept of winning in any way possible. Whether it be in a slugfest of a game – such as their 17-9 Region IV Championship win over Grafton on May 26 – or a low-scoring affair, the Cardinals have found a knack for finding a way to get the job done.

Their opening game at Newman Outdoor Field in the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Baseball State Tournament against the (#5) Beulah Miners Tuesday evening did more than illustrate this concept.

It practically defined it.

Even after they faced a 1-0 deficit through more than two innings of play, the Cardinals remained steadfast. Even though the hits were nowhere near abundant – the Cardinals finished the contest with three – they chipped away and scooped up a 4-1 victory over the Miners on June 2.

“It just shows that our kids, they don’t care how we win the baseball game,” Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka said after the game. “They are going to do whatever it takes to get the bunt down and move people around. They want to win, and they know we have been preaching that all year. We have practiced it all year, and they showed that today.”

Working around early-game struggles proved to be the Cardinals’ strength, even if they didn’t draw the game up that way. After Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich pitcher Markus Kingzett finished the first inning with more than 30 pitches, the crafty southpaw picked up big whiffs and tallied huge outs.

And so, the Cardinals not only got a quality start out of Kingzett but additionally received enough of a jolt from the infield behind the junior.

“He [Kingzett] struggled a little bit,” Krivarchka said. “It wasn’t his best stuff today, but he competed, and that was the biggest thing. He competed on the mound, found ways to get people out, [kept] the ball in the infield and we did a nice job behind him making plays…Just an all-around great team effort.”

Even though the Cardinals are the defending state champions on the Class B side of the spectrum, Krivarchka and his team understand that even the best teams will go through grind-it-out stretches.

And so, the Cardinals continued to recognize that, to win, you sometimes have to work against the grain.

Such is a defining trait for a team with championship-winning experience.

“Well, we know what we [have],” Krivarchka said. “We have good athletes. We have good baseball players, and we know that you get to a state tournament, you have to make plays. I am confident in our kids. It feels like the bigger the game, the more they rise up to it and the more into it they get. It was a good baseball game. It was a fast baseball game, and I thought we played well. It is nice to get a nice win like that.”

Game breakdown:

BEU: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0: 1 6 3

LEM: 0 0 1 0 3 0 x: 4 3 1

Standout stats:

- Beulah:

Pitching:

- Trapper Skalsky: CG, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB, 82 P

Hitting:

- Trapper Skalsky: 2-4, 1 R

- Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich:

Pitching:

- Markus Kingzett: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 3 BB, 112 P

- Jack Romfo: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB, 4 P

Hitting:

- Carter Tetrault: 1-2, 1 R

- Markus Kingzett: 0-2, 2 RBI, 1 K

- Mason Romfo: 1-3, 2 RBI

