Where things stand with Devils Lake Track and Field heading into EDC Outdoor Meet

DEVILS LAKE – The zenith of the 2022 Track and Field season is quickly approaching, and for Devils Lake, in particular, this means the EDC Outdoor Meet is swiftly looming. The Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) Meet is scheduled to get underway on May 21 at Cushman Field in Grand Forks.

Of course, each team’s go-to goal remains the same as before the season truly hit the ground running (no pun intended).

“That x-factor is performing to the best of your ability when it matters,” Devils Lake Boys’ head coach Daniel Tuhy said. “Going to that EDC meet and having your PRs, running your best run, throwing your best throw. That is going to be that x-factor. If I have kids that can do that…I know I have quite a few guys on my team that are looking to do a lot better in what they did last year and really set some PR’s this year, so that is going to be the x-factor. More kids we can get to PR every track meet. That is how we know we are on the right path.”

While the boys’ and girls’ team will look to qualify more runners and throwers for the 2022 NDHSAA Class A Track and Field State Meet (May 26-28), how has the team fared through their outdoor events so far, and who has already locked in their trip to Bismarck? Here is each track and field player who has qualified for the state tournament so far:

April 21: Fargo South Invite

Girls State Qualifiers:

- 4x200 meter relay: Cabryn Fritel, Kiya McLaurin, Gabriella Tangedal, Annika McCarthy (1:51.32, 1st)

May 2: Shanley Invitational

Boys State Qualifiers:

- 1600-meter: Brady Goss (04:29.32, 4th)

- 400-meter: Aiden Bryce Volk (00:52.18, 4th)

Girls State Qualifiers:

- High Jump: Rachel Dahlen (5’1”, 1st)

May 6: Packer Relays:

Girls State Qualifiers:

- 4x100 meter relay: Kiya McLaurin, Annika McCarthy, Gabby Tangedal, Isabella Tangedal (00:52.45, 5th)

- 200-meter: Annika McCarthy (00:26.82, 5th)

- 200-meter: Gabriella Tangedal (00:26.89, 6th)

May 7: Carrington Kiwanis/Lions Meet:

Boys State Qualifiers:

- 300-meter hurdles: Aiden Bryce Volk (00:41.72, 2nd)

- 200-meter: Aiden Bryce Volk (00:22.55, 1st)

Girls State Qualifiers:

- 100-meter: Annika McCarthy (00:12.80, 3rd)

- 100-meter: Gabriella Tangedal (00:12.80, 4th)

May 10: VC Invite:

Boys State Qualifiers:

- 3200-meter: Brady Goss (09:52.05, 1st)

- 3200-meter: Tyler Goss (10:03.49, 2nd)

Girls State Qualifiers:

- 4x400 meter relay: Gabriella Tangedal, Annika McCarthy, Kiya McLaurin, Cabryn Fritel (04:12.98, 1st)

May 14: HWC Lloyd Memorial

Boys State Qualifiers:

- 100-meter: Aiden Bryce Volk (00:10.72, 1st)

Girls State Qualifiers:

- 300-meter hurdles: Sara Kraft (00:48.31, 1st)

May 16: Devils Lake Rotary

- 1600-meter: Tyler Goss (4:34.84, 1st)

