FW/M basketball player Jacolby Pearson officially signs with Bismarck State College

DEVILS LAKE – Senior Four Winds/Minnewaukan guard/forward Jacolby Pearson made it official.

According to a press release sent to the publication on May 3, Pearson officially signed his letter of intent to play with the Bismarck State Mystics. As a senior, the first-team All-State player in Pearson averaged 17.3 points per game (PPG), 11.8 rebounds per game (RPG), 3.9 assists per game (APG) and 4.8 steals per game (SPG) during the 2021-22 campaign that culminated with a state titl. Pearson was additionally a District 7 and Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year.

Pearson initially announced his commitment to Bismarck State College on April 23.

