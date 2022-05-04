Devils Lake Baseball, L/E/M Softball falter in Tuesday games (5/3)

DEVILS LAKE – More and more games are beginning to happen with regularity on baseball and softball diamonds. As per usual, here is how each team fared Tuesday evening.

Baseball:

A Baseball – East:

Devils Lake @ Shanley

Final score: 10-0 Shanley

The breakdown:

- DVL: 0 0 0 0 0: 0 1 1

- SHN: 6 1 3 0 x: 10 8 0

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

Pitching:

- Parker Brodina: L, 2.0 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 74 P (42 S)

- Beau Brodina: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 35 P (15 S)

Hitting:

- Jackson Baeth: 1-2 (1 2B)

- Shanley:

Pitching:

- Joshua Biver: W, SO, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, 65 P (46 S)

Hitting:

- Adam Leininger: 2-2 (1 2B), 2 R, 1 RBI

- Landon Meier: 1-3, 1 R, 2 RBI

At a glance:

The Firebirds dropped their second consecutive game, dating back to April 21 (they lost to Valley City, 3-1). However, with more playing consistency (without weather interfering), the Firebirds will look to rebound and show the ability to score and pitch at will. It can be done – they did it against Bismarck on April 1 in what amounted to a doubleheader sweep (10-3 and 10-0, respectively). But can it be done for the stretch run? That will be the defining question in need of an answer.

Up next:

The Firebirds (2-2, 0-2) will next take part in a doubleheader against West Fargo Sheyenne on May 6 at Legion Field.

B Baseball – Region III:

Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

Final score: 14-1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

At a glance:

The Mustangs have lost three consecutive games since their 8-6 season-opening win against Sheyenne-New Rockford on April 4. In addition, the Mustangs have been outscored, 32-1, over the same span.

Up next:

The Mustangs (1-3, 1-2) will face off against South Border at Tolna Baseball Field on May 5.

Softball:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State College vs. Miles Community College (Region XIII Playoffs)

Final score: 6-5 Miles Community College

The breakdown:

- LRSC: 5 0 0 0 0 0 0: 5 8 4

- MICC: 0 0 0 2 0 1 3: 3 - -

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

Pitching:

- Ainsley Olson: L, CG, 12 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HR

Hitting:

- Breelyn Cloet: 1-4 (1 HR), 1 R, 4 RBI

Lake Region State College vs. Bismarck State College (Region XIII Playoffs)

Final score: 9-1 Lake Region State College (6 innings)

The breakdown:

- BSSC: 0 0 0 0 1 0: 1 - -

- LRSC: 2 2 0 0 1 4: 9 14 2

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

Pitching:

- Jaylin Joss: W, CG, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K, 0 HR

Hitting:

- Kalli Rhoton: 2-4, 2 H, 1 SB

- Samantha Shumway: 3-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB

- Jasmine Molina: 2-3 (1 2B), 1 R, 1 RBI,

At a glance:

After a heartbreaking loss in their opening game, the Lady Royals responded with a convincing eight-run win in what is now a do-or-die tournament stretch. Look for the Lady Royals to go heavy on the pitching and lean on as many arms as possible. Depth will be critical should they wish to run the gauntlet on the loser’s side of the bracket.

Up next:

The Lady Royals will face off against Williston State College on May 4.

B Softball – Region 2:

Game 1: Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. May-Port-C-G (@ May-Port-C-G)

Final score: 11-2 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Game 2: Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Thompson (@ May-Port-C-G)

Final score: 19-1 Thompson

At a glance:

The Cardinals finally took to the field for the first time in their existence Tuesday afternoon, and while the box score might not have shown a win, the team finally got their feet wet with in-game action.

Up next:

The Cardinals (0-2, 0-2) will next challenge Grafton in a jamboree on May 5 at Grafton High School.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.