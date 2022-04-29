Loboes overtake Mustangs in latter's return to field (4/28)

DEVILS LAKE – It was a day back in the office for some teams. For others, it was their first day in the office. As some teams continue the grind and others start it, baseball and softball season is – weather-permitting, of course – now in full swing. Here is how each team fared Thursday evening:

Baseball:

B Baseball – Region III:

Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central @ LaMoure/Litchville-Marion:

Final score: 10-0 LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (5 innings)

The breakdown:

- MDP: 0 0 0 0 0: 0 1 3

- LMM: 5 1 0 1 3: 10 6 0

Standout stats:

- Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central

Pitching:

- Preston Lee: L, 3.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 71 P (38 S)

- Dresyn Hanson: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 31 P (20 P)

Hitting:

- Garrett Haakenson: 1-2, 1 K, 1 SB

- LaMoure/Litchville-Marion:

Pitching:

- Landon Piehl: W, SO, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 K, 80 P (48 S)

Hitting:

- Tate Mart: 0-2, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 SB

- Corban Potts: 2-3 (1 3B), 1 R, 3 RBI

- Garrett Hebl: 3-3 (1 2B), 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB

At a glance:

The Mustangs returned to action for the first time since April 4 and only their second time during the 2021-22 season. However, the team’s return to the diamond did not go their way. The Lobos rattled off their third consecutive game with at least 10 runs scored (April 26 doubleheader).

Up next:

The Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) will take on Park River in Tolna on April 30.

Softball:

Mon-Dak:

Doubleheader Game 1: Lake Region State vs. Dakota College at Bottineau

Final score: 10-8 Lake Region State

The breakdown:

- DCB: 3 0 0 0 0 0 5: 8

- LRS: 0 0 0 7 1 2 x: 10 10 4

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

Pitching:

- Jaylin Joss: W, 6.2 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 0 HR

- Alex Chapman: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB 0 HR

Hitting:

- Brynn Cullen: 3-3 (1 2B), 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

- Jaylin Joss: 1-4, 1 R, 2 RBI

Doubleheader Game 2: Lake Region State vs. Dakota College at Bottineau

Final score: 16-7 (5 innings)

The breakdown:

- DCB: 0 4 0 6 6: 16 - -

- LRS: 2 0 1 1 3: 7 9 1

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

Pitching:

- Ainsley Olson: L, 3.2 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

- Alex Chapman: 0.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HR

- Taryn Cappo: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, 0 HR

- Jozey Goodall: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 0 HR

Hitting:

- Jacey Ledochowski: 2-3 (1 3B), 2 R, 1 RBI

- Jasmine Molina: 2-3 (1 2B, 1 3B), 1 RBI

At a glance:

Jacey Ledochowski continues to be a consistent producer on the Lady Royals’ roster. Even with postponements and cancellations out the wazoo, the sophomore has compiled at least one hit in her last four games and six of her last seven.

Up next:

The Lady Royals (10-18, 5-5) will challenge Dakota College at Bottineau for two more games on April 30.

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Fargo North

Final score: 17-2 Fargo North

At a glance:

Devils Lake was undoubtedly eager to take to the field. After all, seven separate postponements delayed their season start from April 5 to April 28. Nevertheless, the team’s philosophy will be the same as ever: continue to grow on and off the field. While wins might remain hard to come by, the Firebirds will stick to the course.

Up next:

The Firebirds (0-1, 0-1) will face off against Fargo South on May 3 in Devils Lake.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.