Sheyenne-New Rockford continue skid, lose both ends of doubleheader

NEW ROCKFORD – Any baseball fan will preach one of the tell-tale signs of a baseball season: while it has ups, it certainly has downs, too.

The Sheyenne-New Rockford Black Sox have illustrated this philosophy right down to the letter, even if they have not particularly enjoyed it. After starting the season 2-1, the Black Sox have since dropped each of their last four games, dating back to April 11 (8-4 to Carrington). The team’s most recent losses came in a doubleheader held at LaMoure High School Tuesday evening. Here is how the team fared during their two-game slate against Kidder County Co-Op (Steele/Tappen) and LaMoure-Litchville/Marion on April 26:

B Baseball – Region 3:

Sheyenne-New Rockford @ Kidder County Co-Op (Steele/Tappen):

Final score: 10-0 Kidder County Co-Op (Steele/Tappen) (5 innings)

- SNR: 0 0 0 0 0: 0 4 3

- KDC: 6 3 1 0 x: 10 9 0

Standout stats:

- Sheyenne-New Rockford:

Pitching:

- Nick Berglund: L, 3.0 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, 101 P (61 S)

- Caden Price: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 23 P (15 S)

Hitting:

- Nick Berglund: 1-2 (1 2B), 1 BB, 1 K

- Haydon Meier: 1-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 3 SB

- Kidder County Co-Op (Steele/Tappen):

Pitching:

- Jace Larson: W, 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 40 P (21 S)

- Grant Pfaff: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 38 P (16 S)

- Collin Zimmerman: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0. ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 17 P (12 S)

Hitting:

- Grant Pfaff: 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI

- Jace Larson: 2-3 (1 2B), 2 R, 3 RBI

- Simon Hager: 2-3 (1 3B), 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Sheyenne-New Rockford @ LaMoure-Litchville/Marion:

Final score: 10-0 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (5 innings)

- SNR: 0 0 0 0 0: 0 4 5

- LMR: 5 1 1 1 2: 10 10 0

Standout stats:

- Sheyenne-New Rockford:

Pitching:

- Caden Price: L, 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 K, 48 P (25 S)

- Luke Yri: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 49 P (29 S)

Hitting:

- Koby Duda: 1-1, 1 BB, 1 SB

- LaMoure-Litchville/Marion:

Pitching:

- Anthony Hanson: W, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 53 P (35 S)

- Jacob Nitschke: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 19 P (13 S)

Hitting:

- Corban Potts: 2-3 (1 3B), 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 1 K

- Anthony Hanson: 2-3 (1 2B), 1 R, 1 RBI

At a glance:

Let’s cut to the chase. The Black Sox allowed their opponents to score in eight of their nine innings. They allowed five extra-base hits, nine walks and 14 stolen bases. The Black Sox amassed one extra-base hit, five walks and five stolen bases. Eight errors from Sheyenne-New Rockford compared to zero from the opposition will also fail to provide any favors. Consistency continues to evade the Black Sox, who have now averaged 1.5 runs per game and 8.25 runs allowed over their last four contests.

Up next:

The Black Sox (2-5, 0-5) will recuperate and begin to prepare for their match against South Border at Ashley.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.