Black Sox unable to put away South Border, lose 5-2 (4/25)

DEVILS LAKE – The Sheyenne-New Rockford Black Sox returned to the mound for the first time since April 11 with a single-game matchup against South Border at Wishek High School on April 25. Here is how the team fared in their return to action:

B Baseball – Region 3:

Sheyenne-New Rockford @ South Border:

Final score: 5-2 South Border

- SNR: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0: 2 7 1

- STB: 0 0 0 2 2 1 x: 5 10 0

Standout stats:

- Sheyenne-New Rockford:

Pitching:

- Keaton Cudworth: L, 5.1 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 96 P (60 S)

- Luke Yri: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 3 P (2 S)

Hitting:

- Caden Price: 2-3 (1 2B), 1 R, 1 K

- Nick Berglund: 1-3, 1 RBI

- Koby Duda: 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 K

- South Border:

Pitching:

- Jace Nitschke: W, CG, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K, 81 P (60 S)

Hitting:

- Connor Kosiak: 2-4, 1 R

- Seth Wolf: 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 K

- Parker Salwei: 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

At a glance:

An up-and-down season riddled with postponements has prevented the Black Sox from getting into a consistent groove, and Monday evening was no exception. This season, the Black Sox have allowed five runs or more in all three of their losses. The team’s two runs scored were additionally the fewest through their first five games to open the season.

Up next:

The Black Sox (2-3) will next take on LaMoure-Litchville/Marion at LaMoure High School on April 26.

