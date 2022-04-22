How faith, determination fuels the fire inside Jenna Gerhardt, Devils Lake Wrestling

DEVILS LAKE – A typical day in the eyes of Jenna Gerhardt is one ripe with busy tasks in need of completion.

5:30 a.m. is the usual startup date for the Devils Lake High School senior. A workout session at White Knights CrossFit follows a healthy yet straightforward offering of eggs or oatmeal for breakfast. After packing up an equally nutritious lunch, Gerhardt “officially” begins her school day, where she takes part in classwork and activity involvement, including Students Against Destructive Decisions and Student Council. On Mondays, Gerhardt follows up her midday activities with a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) meet-up at 6:30 p.m. Youth group religion classes at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesdays is another activity Gerhardt attends on the dot.

Once you factor in Gerhardt’s additional obligations – homework, sleep and the sort – it doesn’t take a mathematician or statistician to realize Gerhardt has a heavy workload.

Of course, you need every factor to solve an equation. And so, Gerhardt’s frequency in capturing pins and tallying wins with the Devils Lake Wrestling team must also be considered. After all, the senior took home the top podium spot during the 2022 NDHSAA Girls Individual Wrestling State Tournament. Taking home Academic All-State honors and claiming the 2022 North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) Girls Wrestling Senior Athlete of the Year Award only added to the luster, in case a 28-8 overall record during the 2021-22 season didn’t suffice.

“I have been very busy,” Gerhardt said. “I get stressed. I have to say some prayers and let that go, and just know I will get through it. I have been getting my stuff done. I just need to prioritize and get what I need to get done, but it has been good. I am learning a lot from that. It will get me prepared for college and being on my own.”

Currently she is working to finish her accelerated CNA courses at Lake Region State College, which she has said is her first priority. Gerhardt will then attend the University of Jamestown and major and minor in nursing and psychology, respectively. She has said that should another opportunity present itself however, she will let faith be the deciding factor in what she pursues.

“If God has another plan, I am going to listen to that,” Gerhardt said.

To Devils Lake Wrestling Head Coach Brendon Flynn, Gerhardt has excelled in the four goals he has constantly advocated for his fellow athletes: competence, confidence, connection and character. Through Gerhardt’s excellence in tackling every goal that comes her way (literally and figuratively), Flynn believes Gerhardt’s individual and team impact has been a driving factor toward the success of both.

“If you break down Jenna [Gerhardt’s] character, she has all of those pillars of strength that we look for,” Flynn said. “Discipline, integrity, honesty, loyalty, determination and all of that stuff. We have many more…and they all feed off each other, which is nice because some of the things maybe Jenna didn’t bring to the table, that is where her teammates lifted her up and helped her build those other pillars that she needed, and vice versa. There were things that Jenna brought to the table that some of her teammates didn’t have fully developed, and she helped them, and it is just really fun to see.”

Gerhardt attributes her success to Flynn’s guidance during practices and meets, not to mention his insight during FCA meet-ups (he leads the group). Through Flynn’s involvement in Gerhardt’s development as a wrestler, the latter has become a more attuned and refined athlete, student and follower in faith.

“He [Flynn] has been a big part of that,” Gerhardt said. “He is my mentor. He has taught me what hard work is. He has helped me mentally, spiritually and physically with being in the wrestling room and working with all of those guys. He pushes us to our limits.”

Through practice and competition on the mat, Gerhardt has excelled at a regional and state level and a national one. Gerhardt has not only traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado but will additionally trek to Las Vegas, Nevada, to partake in another national event.

Whether at an event or in the classroom, Gerhardt wishes to leave her impact. To Gerhardt, this involves finishing her senior year strong and preparing the upcoming wrestling crop for what comes next. This, of course, additionally includes preparation for what college brings to the eager yet confident student-athlete.

“To finish my school year is to get through finals, and just get all of my work done and have a good time with my friend and just enjoy it before I start my summer and start wrestling again,” Gerhardt said.

Even as Gerhardt departs the high school wrestling program, Flynn remains proud of his student-athlete-turned-state champion. Gerhardt’s success defines the program Flynn wishes to build up even further. But, more importantly, Gerhardt’s legacy is one Flynn and other aspiring wrestlers all the way down to the Shooting Starz program will cherish for years to come.

“She has laid the groundwork for the next girl,” Flynn said. “We have a couple of girls that are really young in our Shooting Starz program, and it is really cool, as they have come up to her, and they are, like, ‘I am going to be the next Jenna.’ Everything is impossible until someone does it, and when people do what is supposed to be possible, then all it does is create this atmosphere like anything is possible.”

