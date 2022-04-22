Devils Lake returns to baseball field after winter storm hiatus, loses 3-1 to Valley City

VALLEY CITY – April 1 might be known as April Fool’s Day to some, but to Devils Lake Baseball, the date served as a reminder that there was, in fact, a baseball season in progress.

Mother Nature proved to be a defining factor in Devils Lake’s inactivity on the baseball diamond leading up to their April 21 road game against Valley City. After all, postponements and cancellations to half a dozen baseball games prevented the Firebirds from obtaining any additional in-game experience. The Firebirds moved their date with the Hi-Liners up a day (the game was initially scheduled for April 22) to prevent weather from interfering any further.

While Devils Lake stayed within striking distance of Valley City throughout the seven-inning contest, the Firebirds could not come up with the clutch hit and fell to the Hi-Liners, 3-1, at Charlie Brown Memorial Field Thursday evening.

The Firebirds drop to 2-1 on the year with the loss. To open the season, Devils Lake swept Bismarck in a two-game doubleheader, 10-3 and 10-0, on April 1.

Devils Lake Baseball head coach Brent Luehring believes that, with more outdoor on-field reps, the team will work out the technical aspects of the game that will, in turn, lead to wins down the road.

“I thought we pitched pretty well,” Luehring said. “And, for being inside, I feel they did OK. There was some situational stuff that you just can’t do inside. Fielding a few bunts and the first and third stuff that you just can’t simulate, and there is some situational stuff that kind of came and hurt us in the game.”

The Firebirds initially pulled ahead with a 1-0 lead in the third inning. However, the Firebirds could not put additional pressure on Valley City pitcher Max Mehus. Mehus finished the game with the win on 5.1 innings, seven hits, and one earned run in 78 total pitches (54 strikes).

Although the Firebirds outhit the Hi-Liners during the game (8-6), Luehring credits the opposition.

“To be honest with you, we hit the ball very hard at some guys,” Luehring said. “We just hit it right at them at times, and that happens. You have to tip your hat. Their pitchers kept us off-balance. They kept throwing strikes and made us hit it, and we just kind of hit it at some guys. We just didn’t have that clutch hit that would break it open when we had guys on earlier in the game.”

Devils Lake pitcher Maxwell Elfman took the loss after pitching 5.0 innings and allowing two earned runs. Inconsistency in the control department, particularly with the grip on his off-speed and breaking pitches, proved to be Elfman’s undoing as the senior walked four batters. Caleb Schneider relieved Elfman during the sixth inning, and while the senior allowed three hits and one earned run, all three outs recorded came via the strikeout.

“Max [Elfman] would tell you he didn’t have his best stuff today,” Luehring said. “It’s cold out. He couldn’t grip his change, and he couldn’t grip his curveball, so he was relying on his fastball. Usually, when you can throw three pitches, he is pretty tough, so he battled. I am going to give him credit. Cold weather, threw 83 pitches. Caleb [Schneider] came in and threw well [and] threw strikes. Both of them did well for the conditions, to be honest with you. I am very happy with what they gave us.”

Official game breakdown:

- DVL: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0: 1 8 1

- VLC: 0 0 0 1 0 2 x: 3 6 1

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

Pitching:

- Maxwell Elfman: L, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 83 P (44 S)

- Caleb Schneider: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 21 P (16 S)

Hitting:

- Caleb Schneider: 2-4, 0 BB, 0 K

- Jackson Baeth: 1-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

- Kaden Brandvold: 2-3, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K

- Valley City:

Pitching:

- Max Mehus: W, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 78 P (54 S)

- Braxton Jorissen: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 21 P (16 S)

Hitting:

- Broden Muske: 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

- Devyn Thornton: 1-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

