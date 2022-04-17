Nelson County eager to charge their way to new heights during 2022 Track & Field season

NELSON COUNTY – By technicality, Kaitlyn Amble possesses the Nelson County Track & Field “head coach” title.

In actuality, the title is much more fluid. If anything, the entire mantra involving “team effort” is not simply an athlete-specific motto but a coaching one, too. Between Amble and her four “assistant” coaches, the role passes around similarly to the relay teams they coach.

“I have the head coach title, and I did coach last year with a bunch of the people that are still on the staff this year, so things just got shuffled around,” Amble said. “We have five people that can contribute a ton, so I’m head coach, but I have an amazing staff that backs me up 100%.”

However, the revolving head coach door is not what turns heads the most when speaking of Nelson County Track & Field. Instead, the potential eyebrow-raising involves the two teams that make up the program.

A handful of indoor meets through the opening portion of the 2022 campaign proves as such. With a 22-member roster for the boys’ team, followed by a 12-member roster on the girls’ side, the Chargers have plenty of athletes at their disposal.

“We have some really awesome boys and girls teams this year,” Amble said. “Just really excited to get outside. On both teams, we have a lot of really wonderful returning athletes that will be really good leaders this year, and we also have a lot of exciting new additions, from seventh graders joining to just new athletes this year that want to give it a try. So, I think we are in a really good position to have a good year.”

Six seniors on the boys’ side will give the team experience to go along with depth. However, one of their premier seniors in Garrett Syverson brings more than the intangible factor to every track meet.

He also brings the pedigree.

Through his first three indoor meets to open the 2022 season, Syverson has competed in 10 separate meets (three during the Pembina County Indoor Invitational on March 26, four during the Red River Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Meet on April 1 and three during the Grand Forks Indoor Meet on April 4). Of the 10 meets he has participated in, Syverson has finished first in four of them (two in 800-meter, two in 60-meter hurdles). His six remaining events included three third-place finishes (4 x 600-meter relay, 4 x 400-meter relay and 800-meter), one fourth-place finish (4 x 400-meter relay) and two fifth-place finishes (300-meter and 4 x 600-meter relay).

Syverson’s ability to take part in multiple events, combined with his experience, makes him an invaluable member and an even bigger mentor.

“Garrett [Syverson] is not only a leader in his words, but he is also a leader in his actions,” Amble said. “He is always cheering for his teammates. If somebody has a good race, he will go over and talk to them afterward [and] pep them up. He is just a truly wonderful leader, working one-on-one with all of our athletes, but he is also a really good leader by example. No one works harder than Garrett. He comes every single day ready to go [and] excited to improve.”

Through Syverson, the team’s x-factor becomes more evident, as does the girls’ team. For both teams, the name of the game revolves back to who steps up outside of the veteran mainstays.

As each team looks to continue their season on the right foot, Amble hopes each team and individual member continues to put in the work and, more importantly, emphasize personal record.

Amble believes each athlete will show out even more than before by the wish to attain better personal records.

“There are only so many athletes that qualify and so many athletes that go, and we are realistic about that,” Amble said. “But the biggest thing we hope for every athlete is that they can go out and do better at the end of the season than they did at first and advance their personal record every chance they get. We have a lot of people working hard that may not get to go to State or may not receive as much recognition as other people, but if they are improving every meet, they are coming to practice and working hard and getting those personal records, that is really the biggest thing for us.”

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)