Growth critical in developmental year for L/E/M Track & Field teams

LANGDON – Jane Hart knows a thing or two about Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Track & Field.

More specifically, girls’ track & field. Hart has been around the team in some coaching form or the other since the early 1980s.

Fast forward a couple of decades to 2006, and Hart became head coach of the program and has remained in the position 16 years later.

The 2022 season, however, will be different. Different, however, does not mean daunting. Instead, it is a driving opportunity to spearhead both the girls’ and boys’ programs. The 2022 season will be Hart’s first year as head coach for the boys’ team.

There are some similarities between the two teams, of course. Similarities Hart will not only have to work with but also navigate around. These similarities, specifically, refer to youth. While the boys’ team has a relatively healthy roster size (21 total members), only four such athletes are seniors (Keenan Kalhagen, Ryan Boesl, Benjamin Girodat and Zachary Rostvet). More than half of the roster comprises seventh, eighth or ninth graders (13 total). Meanwhile, the girls’ team has a much smaller roster (12) with four seniors of their own (Mykei Anderson, Marlee Hetletved, Rebekah Wells and Alexa Scheider).

“To put them both in the same category, we are very young,” Hart said. “The boys have increased in numbers. The girls have gone down in numbers, so as far as depth, that could be a problem on the girls’ side this year. The boys have nice senior leadership, and then it kind of drops to the younger eighth grade [and] freshmen grade levels.”

The 2022 year will be a “changing of the guard” for Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich. If anything, the 2022 campaign will be a buffer year to find new mainstays on both teams. After all, Lexis Olson – who finished inside the top 10 in four separate events during the 2021 NDHSAA State B Track & Field Meet – graduated from the girls’ team. Tucker Regner, who finished ninth in the Class B Pole Vault at the same meet, has also left the ranks due to graduation.

And so, a new crop of athletes will be needed to not only fill the void but additionally act as a substitute should injuries arise. Such is the case for sophomore Cora Badding, who is still recovering from an ACL injury.

To Hart, the goal each year is to tackle and conquer each regional. However, this year might be a bit different, given the circumstances. Nevertheless, Hart will still look for her teams to push it to the limit.

“Every year that I have coached, that has always been my main goal,” Hart said. “To win regional and to get as many to state as possible. But, this year, with our depth of the girls, I don’t think that’s possible because we have one major injury on our team this year. Cora Badding tore her ACL. I think we are just a little young on the boys as well. So, normally, winning the regional is always my top goal, but this year, it is just to score as many points as possible and get kids to state in those events.”

Even as the season progresses onward, Hart will look to keep the message short. Throughout her entire time in the program, Hart has always wanted to keep it simple.

The message, you might ask? To work hard and have fun. Even if expectations for Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Track & Field are different this season, the message still resonates.

“These kids work hard and have fun doing it,” Hart said. “It has been our goal since the beginning is that we are still going to work really hard, but we are going to also have fun while doing it because there is not much pressure on us right now.”

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)