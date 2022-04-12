Black Sox momentum dampened by Cardinal push in 8-4 loss

NEW ROCKFORD – The Sheyenne-New Rockford Black Sox had momentum on their side.

Of course, this momentum came in the form of a two-game winning streak through their opening three games to begin the 2022 campaign. After succumbing to Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central, 8-6, on April 4, the Black Sox rebounded with a two-game sweep against Surrey and Washburn on April 9 during the Washburn Triangular. However, to the Black Sox, setting momentum came not in the form of in-game performance but in-game mentorship captained by the varsity players on the roster.

Sheyenne-New Rockford, however, could not pilot this mentorship in a winning direction Monday afternoon as they fell into an early 4-0 hole and eventually faltered on their home diamond, 8-4, to Carrington on April 11. The game was originally scheduled to be played on April 8 (weather).

The Black Sox drop to 2-2 on the year. Sheyenne-New Rockford is now 0-2 at home this season. The Cardinals, meanwhile, improve to 2-0.

In his first start of the season, Black Sox pitcher Koby Duda looked to keep it simple yet sharp. However, a selective station-to-station approach by the Cardinals proved to be a tricky nut to crack. Duda threw 37 total pitches during the first inning. In addition to a handful of passed balls and wild pitches, three walks inevitably helped cross four Cardinal batters to home plate.

After the Black Sox trimmed the deficit to three in the bottom of the first, inconsistency in the control department helped gift the run right back to the Cardinals during the following inning after a Kaden Jensen error and Luke Yri passed ball. During the contest, Duda only completed two innings and allowed two hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks on 53 total pitches (28 strikes).

“That was Koby’s first time on the mound, so we were just looking for him to get a high volume of strikes, and it’s always good to get into [a] rhythm,” Sheyenne-New Rockford head coach Jacob Bilden said after the game. “I think Carrington did a pretty good job of just getting out of any kind of rhythm that we had. We could have pounded the zone a little bit more efficiently, I thought.”

To Bilden, the catching performance behind the plate also proved to be problematic.

“Our catching ability that first inning was kind of hurting us a little bit, too,” Bilden said. “They were taking advantage of some passed balls in key situations, Just a tough way to start off a game, but give Carrington credit. They came out and were ready to rock.”

After Heydon Meier relieved Duda and failed to record an out in the third inning, Nick Berglund switched from a first baseman’s glove to a pitching one and twirled five innings of two-run baseball to close out the game. Berglund tallied 10 strikeouts over the stretch.

However, the bat helped give the Black Sox a brief glimmer of light during the latter portion of the contest. A pair of RBI doubles from Berglund and Duda helped pull the Black Sox within four runs after the conclusion of the fifth inning.

Although the Black Sox could not trim the deficit any further, production from his 3-4 tandem in Berglund and Duda helped exemplify the importance of varsity players setting the tone early and often.

“It’s been not necessarily the 3-4 hitters, but anyone in the lineup that has been a varsity returner…someone that started last year,” Bilden said. “It’s up to them early on in the year to set the tone in the box because that was maybe our, at most, fourth game of seeing live pitching for many guys. The younger ones, they haven’t played too many varsity games or have too many at-bats yet. So far, we are looking at our guys to lead us offensively early on and set the tone for us.”

Berglund and Duda each finished the game with two hits. The pair is now a combined 10-for-22 with 10 RBI and five runs scored, dating back to the Washburn Triangular.

Official game breakdown:

- CAR: 4 1 1 2 0 0 0: 8 7 3

- SNR: 1 0 0 0 3 0 0: 4 8 3

Standout stats:

- Carrington:

Pitching:

- Lucas Hendrickson: W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 93 P (60 S)

- Hudson Schmitz: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 23 P (16 S)

Hitting:

- Grady Shipman: 0-2, 3 R, 2 BB

- Lucas Hendrickson: 1-2, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB

- Hudson Schmitz: 1-3 (1 2B), 2 RBI, 1 BB

- Sheyenne-New Rockford:

Pitching:

- Koby Duda: L, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 53 P (28 S)

- Haydon Meier: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K,8 P (0 S)

- Nick Berglund: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 79 P (49 S)

Hitting:

- Connor Knatterud: 2-4, 1 R

- Nick Berglund: 2-4 (1 2B), 1 RBI

- Koby Duda: 2-4 (1 2B), 1 RBI

