Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals continue offensive surge (April 11)

DEVILS LAKE – With a snow spell swiftly approaching, a handful of teams squeezed in a few games before Mother Nature got in the way. Here is how each team fared Monday afternoon and evening:

Baseball:

B Baseball – Region III

Sheyenne-New Rockford vs. Carrington

Final score: 8-4 Carrington

The breakdown:

- CAR: 4 1 1 2 0 0 0: 8 7 3

- SNR: 1 0 0 0 3 0 0: 4 8 3

Standout stats:

- Carrington:

Pitching:

- Lucas Hendrickson: W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 93 P (60 S)

- Hudson Schmitz: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 23 P (16 S)

Hitting:

- Grady Shipman: 0-2, 3 R, 2 BB

- Lucas Hendrickson: 1-2, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB

- Hudson Schmitz: 1-3 (1 2B), 2 RBI, 1 BB

- Sheyenne-New Rockford:

Pitching:

- Koby Duda: L, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 53 P (28 S)

- Haydon Meier: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB

- Nick Berglund: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

Hitting:

- Connor Knatterud: 2-4, 1 R

- Nick Berglund: 2-4 (1 2B), 1 RBI

- Koby Duda: 2-4 (1 2B), 1 RBI

At a glance:

A Cardinal four-spot in the top of the first proved to be enough of an obstacle the Black Sox could not ultimately overcome. Although the team (via Nick Berglund and Koby Duda) scored three runs late in the contest, enough inconsistency from Duda on the mound was the deciding factor.

“That was Koby’s first time on the mound, so we were just looking for him to get a high volume of strikes, and it’s always good to get into [a] rhythm,” Sheyenne-New Rockford head coach Jacob Bilden said after the game. “I think Carrington did a pretty good job of just getting out of any kind of rhythm that we had. We could have pounded the zone a little bit more efficiently, I thought.”

Up next:

Weather permitting, the Black Sox (2-2) will tackle Velva-Drake/Anamoose and Hatton-Northwood on April 18.

B Baseball – Region IV

Doubleheader Game 1: Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich @ Bottineau

Final score: 15-0 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (5 innings)

The breakdown:

- LEM: 1 4 3 2 5: 15 13 0

- BOT: 0 0 0 0 0: 0 2 0

Standout stats:

- L/E/M:

Pitching:

- Markus Kingzett: W, SO, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 70 P (49 S)

Hitting:

- Carter Tetrault: 2-2 (2 2B), 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

- Brady Regner: 1-2, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

- Tucker Welsh: 2-4 (1 2B), 1 R, 2 RBI

- Bottineau:

Pitching:

- Michael Aasen: L, 2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 51 P (25 S)

- Sutton Shurley: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 81 P (44 S)

Hitting:

- Carson Haerer: 1-2, 1 BB

- Eli Bristol: 1-2

Doubleheader Game 2: Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich @ Bottineau

Final score: 6-5 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (5 innings)

The breakdown:

- LEM: 2 3 1 0 0: 6 4 3

- BOT: 1 0 1 0 3: 5 6 1

Standout stats:

- L/E/M:

Pitching:

- Tucker Welsh: W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 14 K, 91 P (59 S)

Hitting:

- Markus Kingzett: 1-2, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

- Jack Romfo: 1-2, 2 RBI

- Bottineau:

Pitching:

- Carson Haerer: L, 2.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 55 P (29 S)

- Eli Bristol: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, 55 P (29 S)

Hitting:

- Sutton Shurley: 2-3 (1 3B), 2 RBI

- Ryder Pollman: 1-2 (1 3B), 2 R, 1 RBI

At a glance:

The Cardinals continue to find a rhythm offensively. Six players now have four hits for more to their credit this season (Mason Romfo with eight, Carter Tetrault with seven, Markus Kingzett with seven, Jack Romfo with six, Theodore Romfo with four and Tucker Welsh with four).

Up next:

The Cardinals (4-2) will next do battle against Park River Area for a two-game series on April 14 (weather permitting).

Softball:

Mon-Dak:

Doubleheader Game 1: Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science

Final score: 11-1 North Dakota State College of Science (5 innings)

The breakdown:

- LRSC: 0 0 0 1 0: 1 5 3

- NDSC: 2 0 9 0 x: 11 9 1

Standout stats:

- LRSC:

Pitching:

- Jaylin Joss: L, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 K, 1 HR

- Alex Chapman: 1.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 0 HR

Hitting:

- Samantha Shumway: 1-2 (1 2B), 1 R

- Jacey Ledochowski: 1-2, 1 RBI

- NDSC:

Pitching:

- Syd Schott: W, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

- Ashley Bisping: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Hitting:

- Brianna Switzler: 1-1 AB (1 2B), 1 R, 2 RBI

- Ellie Miller: 1-2 (1 HR), 1 R, 3 RBI

Doubleheader Game 2: Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science

Final score: 8-2 North Dakota State College of Science

The breakdown:

- LRSC: 1 0 0 0 0 1 0: 2 3 1

- NDSC: 0 3 5 0 0 0 x: 8 11 2

Standout stats:

- LRSC:

Pitching:

- Ainsley Olson: L, 6.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 1 HR

Hitting:

- Samantha Shumway: 0-3, 1 RBI

- Jozey Goodall: 1-2, 1 RBI

- NDSC:

Pitching:

- Katelyn Strauss: W, 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K

- Ashley Bisping: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Hitting:

- Mattea Binstock: 0-2, 2 RBI

- Cerina Walker, 1-3 (1 HR), 2 RBI

At a glance:

The doubleheader sweep snaps Lake Region State’s four-game winning streak, dating back to April 2. Lake Region State has now lost eight of their last 12 games, dating back to March 15.

Up next:

Lake Region State (9-15, 4-2) will next take to the road against Miles Community College on April 15 for two games.

