Black Sox sweep triangular against Surrey and Washburn (4/9)

DEVILS LAKE – A relatively cooperative Mother Nature proved to be the remedy for the possibility of baseball and softball action over the weekend. Here is how each local team fared in their respective matchups:

B Baseball – Region III:

Washburn Triangular: New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Surrey (April 9)

Final score: 5-1 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The breakdown:

- NRS: 2 0 0 0 1 2 0: 5 15 0

- SUR: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0: 1 4 0

Standout stats:

- NRS:

Pitching:

- Luke Yri: W, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

- Keaton Cudworth: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Hitting:

- Kaden Jensen: 1 R, 2 H (1 2B), 2 K

- Koby Duda: 1 R, 2 H (1 2B), 1 RBI, 2 BB

- Caden Price: 1 R, 3 H (1 2B), 1 RBI

Washburn Triangular: New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Washburn (4/9)

Final score: 7-6 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The breakdown:

- NRS: 1 0 3 2 0 1 0: 7 12 1

- WSH: 2 0 0 0 2 0 2: 6 9 2

Standout stats:

- NRS:

Pitching:

- Kaden Jensen: W, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

- Connor Knatterud: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

- Keaton Cudworth: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Hitting:

- Kaden Jensen: 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB

- Connor Knatterud: 1 R, 2 H (1 2B), 1 RBI

- Nick Berglund: 1 R, 2 H (1 HR) 4 RBI

At a glance:

Now, there is a way to rebound from a season-opening loss. After the Black Sox were unable to hold onto their lead against Dakota Prairie on April 4 (the team lost, 8-6, to the Mustangs), they took out their aggression during their triangular. Berglund hit the team’s first home run of the year during the second contest. The pitching still needs to sharpen up, but they are sponging innings. That’ll do.

Up next:

New Rockford-Sheyenne (2-1) will take on Carrington in New Rockford on April 11.

Class B - Region IV:

Game 1 Doubleheader: Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich vs. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Final score: 4-0 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

The breakdown:

- MPG: 2 0 0 0 0 0 2: 4 4 0

- LEM: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0: 0 5 2

Standout stats:

- L/E/M:

Pitching:

- Jack Romfo: L 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

- Carter Tetrault: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

- Tucker Welsh: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Hitting:

- Carter Tetrault: 1 H, 1 BB

- Mason Romfo: 2 H (1 2B)

- Theodore Romfo: 1 H, 1 BB

Game 2 Doubleheader: Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich vs. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Final score: 18-1 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- MPG: 0 1 0 0 0: 1 2 3

- LEM: 7 0 6 5 x: 18 12 3

Standout stats:

- L/E/M:

Pitching:

- Theodore Romfo: W, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

- Dawson Hein: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

- Parker Rime: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Hitting:

- Brady Regner: 3 R, 1 RBI, 2 HBP

- Nickolas Kingzett: 2 R, 2 H (1 2B), 1 RBI

- Tucker Welsh: 3 R, 2 H, 2 RBI

- Cole Welsh: 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI

At a glance:

A lack of consecutive at-bats leading to scoring runners was not apparent during the first game for the Cardinals in Park River Saturday afternoon. However, during the second game, an around-the-horn effort (literally, not metaphorically) proved to be in the cards for Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.

“The biggest thing today was with that wind blowing in, it made it tough on the offenses,” Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka said. “We knew coming into the year that we would have a chance to be good, and we still feel like we will be. It is good to play these non-region games to see where everyone fits and see what lineup and defense will give us the best shot to win once region play starts.”

Up next:

The Cardinals (2-2) will next tackle Bottineau at Bottineau High School on April 12.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)