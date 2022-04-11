2022 Shrine Bowl rosters announced

DEVILS LAKE – Nelson County’s 2021 football campaign was one for the storybooks. An 8-0 run during the regular season, coupled with a playoff win over St. John on Oct. 23, helped exemplify how powerful the team could be as a co-op.

A handful of Charger players, along with their head coach, will get to highlight their skills once more in the summer.

Rosters for the 48th Annual Shrine Bowl were announced on April 6. The two-game East-West format for the 9 and 11-man teams will take to the field on June 18 at Jerome Berg Field in Mayville.

The 9 – East Team, in particular, will have a few familiar faces. Nelson County head coach Beau Snyder will be one of four coaches to captain the team from the sidelines. In addition, Snyder will have the opportunity to coach three of his players who were also selected to the roster (Garrett Haakenson, Cade Stein and Calahan Forde).

“When I was invited to be a coach in the Shrine Bowl, I was very excited about the opportunity,” Snyder said. “As a young coach, you don’t necessarily get those opportunities [to] come around very often, so I was very excited about that. To be able to coach that with three of my players, seniors who will be moving on with us, just makes it that much better. I am looking forward to it, and it is going to be a real fun time.”

Snyder is additionally eager for the opportunity to coach other players from around the area, and while there might be a learning curve to go with that, Snyder is ready for it.

“It is definitely going to be different just getting to know some of the other kids around the state,” Snyder said. “You see them on film, and you game plan for them, and now you get an opportunity to coach them. For them to be on your sideline and put together a really good squad of seniors and older kids and see what they can do. It’s going to be a new learning experience for me, but I am excited about it and ready for it.”

Meanwhile, Devils Lake player Caleb Schneider will play on the 11 – East Team.

The 11-man game will occur at 4:00 p.m. CT on June 18, while the 9-man match will occur at 7:00 p.m. CT. Practice will begin on June 14.

Official rosters:

9 – East:

- Tate Jerdee, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

- Johnny Gutzmer, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

- Trasen Pollman, Bottineau

- Nate Olson, Bottineau

- Micale Costa, Bottineau

- Brysen Cleem, Cavalier

- Demetrius Avila, Cavalier

- Trevor Hinkle, Cavalier

- Austin Rygg, Hatton-Northwood

- Eli Bjornstad, North Border

- Jaxen Johnson, North Border

- Chad Parisien Jr., Dunseith

- Jayton Slater, St. John

- Garrett Haakenson, Nelson County

- Cade Stein, Nelson County

- Blake Lunde, Towner-Granville-Upham

- Cody Reamer, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page

- Blake Jacobsen, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page

- Haiden Huschka, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page

- Jakobe Anderson, Tri-State

- Evan Richman, Enderlin-Maple Valley

- Charlie Bowman, LaMoure

- Calahan Forde, Nelson County

- Cade DeMars, Cavalier

- Nico Loberg, Bottineau

- Aiden Churness, Clearbrook-Gonvick

- Scott Strenge, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (coach)

- Mitch Greenwood, Cavalier (coach)

- Zach Keller, Bottineau (coach)

- Beau Snyder, Nelson County (coach)

9 – West:

- Tyler Lidstrom, Ray-Powers Lake

- Easton Frey, Central McLean

- Jarrett Troyna, Central McLean

- Lane Caraballo, Divide County

- Tanner Wolf, Divide County

- Ashton Peterson, South Border

- Jackson Meidinger, South Border

- Seth Wolf, South Border

- Steele Olson, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

- Jacob Biegler, Kidder County

- Luke Rath, Kidder County

- Tucker Schneider, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter

- Kayden Sperle, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter

- Nathan Kaufman, Mott-Regent-New England

- Zack Jalbert, Mott-Regent-New England

- Jagger Dickman, Surrey

- Branden Alvarez, Surrey

- Dylan Rud, New Salem-Almont

- Weston Kuhn, New Salem-Almont

- Conner Andress, Hettinger-Scranton

- Chance Manhart, Beach

- Evan Bornemann, New Salem-Almont

- Cody Irwin, New Salem-Almont

- Ray Steiner, Beach

- Trin Schumacher, Beach

- Jace Friesz, Grant County-Flasher

- Ozzie Meyer-Rice, Kittson County Central

- Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont (coach)

- Mike Zier, Beach (coach)

- Mark Kennedy, Surrey (coach)

- Seth Wisthoff, Ray-Powers Lake (coach)

11 – East:

- Sam Strandell, Grand Forks Central

- Josh Yon, Thompson

- Ryan Juve, Thompson

- Esgar Rios, Grafton

- Garrin Sattler, Grand Forks Red River

- Paine Parks, Grand Forks Red River

- Dean Vetter, Linton-H-M-B

- Howie Neustel, Sargent County

- Alex Erickson, Harvey-Wells County

- Isaac Friese, Harvey-Wells County

- Dylan Feldner, Fargo Davies

- Caden Zepeda, West Fargo

- Parker Nelson, West Fargo

- Blake Schafer, Wahpeton

- Brennan Sellheim, West Fargo Sheyenne

- Grant Warkentheim, West Fargo Sheyenne

- Tharin Parsons, West Fargo Sheyenne

- Kolby Jones, Fargo South

- Jack Korbel, Fargo South

- Mason Lockwood, Fargo North

- Jacob Johnson, Fargo North

- Caleb Schneider, Devils Lake

- Brady Boyle, Fargo Shanley

- John Gores, Fargo Shanley

- Cody Harris, Oakes

- David Schmitz, Oakes

- Colin Lunde, Kindred

- Jake Deutsch, Central Cass

- Will Ellison, Central Cass

- Barrett Willison, Hillsboro-Central Valley

- Jace Leshuk, Hillsboro-Central Valley

- Parker Gallagher, Hillsboro-Central Valley

- Caleb Olson, Lisbon

- Zander Newton, West Fargo Sheyenne

- Frosty Wisnewski, Central Cass

- Sam Gapp, Polk County West

- Jeremy Newton, West Fargo Sheyenne (coach)

- Tyler Kosel, Fargo South (coach)

- Matt Crane, Kindred (coach)

- Bret Dockter, Harvey-Wells County (coach)

11 – West:

- Caleb Rist, Des Lacs-Burlington

- Chance Mickelson, Des Lacs-Burlington

- Troy Berg, Dickinson

- Luke Mavity, Dickinson

- Brock Fettig, Bismarck

- Isaiah Huus, Bismarck

- Conor Hedges, Bismarck

- Dayton Allery, Turtle Mountain

- Amari Gilmore, Beulah

- Tayton Vondra, Beulah

- Lucas Schweigert, Bismarck Century

- Ben Mansmith, Bismarck Century

- Jaden Braun, Bismarck Century

- Landon Gerving, Bismarck St. Mary’s

- Isaac Felchle, Bismarck St. Mary’s

- Kiefer Glenn, Bismarck Legacy

- Clay Heimer, Bowman County

- Adam Kallenbach, Jamestown

- Devin Beach, Jamestown

- Preston Kroeber, Jamestown

- Thomas Allmer, Jamestown

- Dawson Bruner, Hazen

- Sam Burr, Mandan

- Aaron Grubb, Mandan

- Trenten Bertelsen, Dickinson Trinity

- Carter Ehlis, Dickinson Trinity

- Alex Moreno, Killdeer

- Adin Jungers, Hazen

- Rylee Boomer, Watford City

- Carter Sims, Bismarck

- Zayne Phelps, Beulah

- Trysten Buchfinck, Beulah

- Brode Hillstrom, Jamestown

- Tyler Johnson, Minot

- Kaleb Spitzer, Minot

- Justin Littlewolf, Mahnomen/Waubun

- Christian Solberg, Detroit Lakes

- Nick Walker, Bowman County (coach)

- Mark Gibson, Bismarck High (coach)

- John Tuchscherer, Dickinson (coach)

- Tommy Weidler, Nedrose (coach)

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)