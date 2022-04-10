Overcoming injuries, inexperience critical to 2022 success for Benson County Track & Field

BENSON COUNTY – Benson County Track & Field for both boys’ and girls’ teams can be best summarized with one word.

Well, three, actually: youth, experience and health.

Such has been the overall theme for the teams through their opening two meets this season. During the Class B High School Indoor Meet on March 26, the boys’ team finished tied for ninth place out of 20 teams (18 total points with LaMoure-Litchville/Marion). Meanwhile, the girls’ team finished fifth out of 17 teams (48 total points).

The CNDC Indoor Meet on April 1 brought similar results as the boys’ team finished seventh out of 20 teams (30 total points), while the girls’ team finished 10th out of 18 teams (31 total points).

Of course, there is a catch. A quick glimpse at both rosters would quickly illustrate the specific caveat. Heading into the 2022 season, the girls’ team has only three seniors on their 15-member roster (Keely Arnston, Quinn Neppl and Ashlyn Williams). Meanwhile, only two seniors make up the boys’ team of 15 (Ethan Brown and Holdyn Kersten).

As co-head coach for both teams, Bobby Hoffner understands what clicks. In particular, Hoffner realizes what each team brings to the table. To Hoffner, strength from both teams comes in gaining experience.

The girls’ quartet in Neppl, Arnston, Ella Fossen and Aubrey Kenner will provide the bulk of the damage in the point-scoring department. However, two of the four (Fossen and Kenner) are eighth-graders. Hoffner recognizes that inexperience will lead to mistakes on the girls’ side of the coin. To Hoffner, staying calm and composed will be critical.

“We need to do a better job of warming up and cooling down in our track meets,” Hoffner said. “That is one thing we are going to talk about...being prepared for your competition. Our throwers are improving, and I think that is going to continue. I am excited to see where we can go there. We have some pretty talented eighth-grade girls, but they are eighth-grade girls. They get a little excited sometimes, so we just need to learn to relax when we get to the track meets and be able to make any changes.”

To Hoffner, experience in the form of Neppl, Arnston and Williams will be essential. On the boys’ end, experience, even on the youthful side, will also present itself in Macyn Olson, a utility runner of sorts for the team.

“On the boys’ side, Macyn Olson is probably our top returning competitor,” Hoffner said. “The good thing on the boys’ side is we are still young, and Macyn is a sophomore. He has been nursing a knee injury, so he has been running pain-free, but we sat him out of the last indoor meet. Just precautionary. He runs middle distance, anything from the floor up to the mile.”

Health, like all else, will be the x-factor, and Benson County is no exception to the rule. On the girls’ end, Shayna Gossen and Kinsey Arnston – both part of different relay teams – are dealing with injuries. The boys’ end has also shown not to be immune as Olson and Logan Maddock (who is currently nursing an ankle injury) have also dealt with lingering injuries.

Nothing comes easy, and Hoffner recognizes this.

Through the youth and injury issues, Hoffner believes adversity breeds prosperity. This prosperity will bring more experience he and his teams will build on as the season marches onward.

“We are going to get curveballs,” Hoffner said. “Whether it is the wind or weather, whether it’s nagging injuries, whether it’s certain conditions out there on the track or competition we are going to face on that day, we have to be ready to face it and do your best.”

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)