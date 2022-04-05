Mustangs spoils New Rockford-Sheyenne road-opener, claim sloppy 8-6 win (4/4)

NEW ROCKFORD – The New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets had an opportunity on their hands Monday evening.

Two opportunities, actually.

They first had an opportunity to cash in on a season-opening victory against the Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central Mustangs in New Rockford. However, their second opportunity held even more meaning, depending on the point of view. After all, Jacob Bilden was looking to capture his first career victory as head coach for New Rockford-Sheyenne.

While New Rockford-Sheyenne initially broke away with a 4-1 lead through the first two innings of play, the Mustangs went on to outscore them, 7-2, through the final five innings to win, 8-6. Here is how each team fared in the box score department:

Baseball:

B Baseball – Region III

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central (4/4)

Final score: 8-6 Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central

The breakdown:

- MDP: 1 0 3 0 3 1 0: 8 11 5

- NRS: 1 3 0 2 0 0 0: 6 5 3

Standout stats:

- Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central:

Pitching:

- James Vollmer: W, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

- Preston Lee: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Hitting:

- Kyle Johnson: 1-4 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB

- Cade Stein: 3-5, 3 H, 2 R, 1 RBI

- Ross Thompson: 1-3, 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

Pitching:

- Nick Berglund: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

- Keaton Cudworth: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

- Connor Knatterud: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Hitting:

- Nick Berglund: 2-3, 2 H, 1 R, 2 RBI

At a glance:

A sloppy performance on the defensive side made Monday evening a back-and-forth affair between two teams with enough pieces on both ends of the diamond to make significant noise. Although the Mustangs committed more errors than New Rockford-Sheyenne (5 vs. 3), the former outhit the latter just enough to counteract the porous nature of the defense (11 vs. 5).

Up next:

Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central (1-0) will have a date against LaMoure-Litchville/Marion on April 7. Meanwhile, New Rockford-Sheyenne (0-1) will challenge Carrington at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School on April 8.

