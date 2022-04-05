Three tips: What L/E/M Baseball must do to succeed this season

LANGDON – The 2021 season ended with Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich atop the baseball pyramid. A not-too-shabby 28-1 record, as such, ended with the team claiming their first championship as a co-op school.

Even still, a new year brings a new goal. The goal, of course, is to defend the championship crown and look to keep the player pipeline fresh.

The question is simple: What will the Cardinals need to do to make this goal a reality? Here are three tips for the team as they begin their 2022 campaign.

1. Grit – live it, breathe it and use it

Even championship teams need to roll up their sleeves here and there to get the job done, and the Cardinals are no exception. Even with a state title under their belt, the Cardinals will need to keep the grit alive as eager teams underneath them look to usurp their reign in any way possible.

To Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka, keeping it gritty is what the Cardinals will need to keep in mind as they trek through their new season.

“We are always…whether it be not giving away an at-bat or not making mistakes in the field, we are always doing things that try to make it difficult on the team we are playing against and try to make plays,” Krivarchka said. “Our kids have that gritty-type mindset where they are going to do whatever it takes to win a baseball game.”

2. Stay diverse

A critical component toward Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich’s success in the batter’s box was their ability to do top-to-bottom damage. Of the team’s nine players to play 18+ regular-season games last season, all nine tallied an on-base-plus-slugging (OPS) of at least .800. Of the nine, six tallied an OPS of at least 1.000. Leading the way was Simon Romfo, who compiled a 1.805 OPS in 19 regular-season games played last season.

Even without Romfo (graduation), the Cardinals will still look to keep the lineup balanced and potent in making contact.

“Our kids, whether a three or four-hitter or batting down the order, they have to be able to do anything that everybody can do, whether it be bunts or hit the ball or do what we ask of them,” Krivarchka said. “I think our kids have bought into that. They do what is best for our team, and that is our biggest philosophy. Team-first. Whether you are the best player or the number nine batter, we expect you to do what is best for our team.”

The process might require a bit of a transition period, but make no mistake – the Cardinals can, and will, hit. It all starts during the regular season.

3. Patience, young Padawan(s)

While this tip might combine the previous two points, the idea still stands more robust than ever. Whether it be interference from Mother Nature or an in-game adjustment, the Cardinals will need to keep calm, cool and collected. After all, they are a reigning state champion for a reason.

Patience, to Krivarchka, will be the team’s x-factor this season.

“I would say patience,” Krivarchka said. “I feel like we have to be patient not only with the weather, but I feel like we could be a very good team by the end of the season, and we have to throughout the Spring season, and we want to be playing our best baseball when we get to tournament time. So, we have to be patient and understand we will get better throughout the year and be patient with the whole process.”

