Devils Lake rattles off doubleheader sweep to open baseball season

DEVILS LAKE – And just like that, the first weekend of high school baseball and softball is officially in the books. However, make no mistake – NJCAA action in the form of Lake Region State is just now getting into the meat and potatoes of their respective schedules. Here is how each local team fared over the weekend:

A Baseball – East:

Doubleheader: Devils Lake vs. Bismarck (4/1)

Final scores: 10-3 Devils Lake, 10-0 Devils Lake

The breakdown:

- DL: 0 4 3 0 3 0 0: 10 12 2

- BS: 0 0 1 1 1 0 0: 3 8 2

- DL: 2 0 0 4 3 1: 10 10 0

- BS: 0 0 0 0 0 0: 0 2 1

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

Pitching:

- Simon Beach: W, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K

- Gage Meyer: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 4 K

- Parker Brodina: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 7 K

Hitting:

- Hayden Hofstad: 4-9, 4 H, 2 RBI

- Jackson Baeth: 5-9, 5 H, 4 RBI

At a glance:

A near-complete performance summed up the Firebirds through their first two games of action as they out-hit Bismarck and out-pitched them. Seven total Firebird batters collected at least one hit over the entirety of the two-game set (Caleb Schneider, Hayden Hofstad, Jackson Baeth, Beau Brodina, Maxwell Elfman, Parker Swanson and Kaden Brandvold).

Up next:

The Firebirds (2-0) will next take on Fargo Davies on April 12 after their April 5 game against Grand Forks Red River on April 5 was moved to April 25 (Field issues for the latter).

B Baseball – Region IV:

Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich @ Oak Grove (4/2)

Final score: 8-2 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- LEM: 1 2 0 2 2 1 0: 8 9 1

- OKG: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0: 2 2 2

Standout stats:

- Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich:

Pitching:

- Brady Regner: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

- Carter Tetrault: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Hitting:

- Jack Romfo: 3 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

- Theodore Romfo: 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Shiloh Christian (4/2)

Final score: 5-2 Shiloh Christian

The breakdown:

- LEM: 0 0 2 0 0 0 0: 2 6 1

- SHC: 0 0 3 0 1 1 x: 5 7 1

Standout stats:

- LEM:

Pitching:

- Tucker Welsh: L, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER 2 BB, 4 K

- Markus Kingzett: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER 1 BB 1 K

- Jack Romfo: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Hitting:

- Mason Romfo: 2-4, 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI

- Jack Romfo: 1-4, 1 H, 1 RBI

- Markus Kingzett: 0-1, 2 BB

At a glance:

Let's skip the semantics – it’s early. The L/E/M Cardinals would certainly demonstrate as such, given their doubleheader split to open the season. Themes revolving around the team will begin to develop nonetheless, of course. Jack Romfo drove in two and pitched an inning, while Carter Tetrault tallied a quality start in his first stint on the rubber this season. The pieces are there on both ends. Now, it is about refining them as the season pushes onward.

Up next:

The Cardinals (1-1) will battle May-Port-C-G at Langdon Area High School on April 9.

Softball:

Mon-Dak:

Doubleheader: Lake Region State @ Williston State College (4/2)

Final scores: 13-4 Lake Region State, 14-9 Lake Region State

The breakdown:

- LRSC: 1 0 2 2 6 2: 13 16 2

- WILS: 0 1 0 1 2 0: 4 - -

- LRSC: 7 0 1 1 0 1 4: 14 15 8

- WILS: 0 1 0 5 0 0 3: 0 - -

Standout stats:

- LRSC:

Pitching:

- Ainsley Olson: CG, W, 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K

Hitting:

- Samantha Shumway: 5-8, 5 H, 3 R, 7 RBI

Doubleheader: Lake Region State @ Williston State College (4/3)

Final scores: 12-2 Lake Region State, 6-5 Lake Region State

The breakdown:

- LRSC: 5 1 5 1 0: 12 7 0

- WILS: 0 0 0 0 2: - -

- LRSC: 2 1 0 3 0 0 0: 6 11 4

- WILS: 1 0 0 1 1 2 0: 5 - -

Standout stats:

- LRSC:

Pitching:

- Ainsley Olson: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB 5 K

Hitting:

- Kalli Rhoton: 2-8 2 H, 4 RBI

At a glance:

The Lady Royals bounced back from a six-game losing streak in the biggest way possible as they swept Williston State not once, but twice. The Lady Royals improve to 4-0 in conference play with the weekend perfection.

Up next:

The Lady Royals (9-13) will next challenge Bismarck State College for two games on the road on April 6.

