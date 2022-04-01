Devils Lake T&F teams looking to take next leap in 2022

DEVILS LAKE – While basketballs splashing through the numerous Devils Lake Sportscenter hoops might have been a typical sight in months previous, the sport flavor of the day on March 16 came in the form of track and field.

The usual after-school chatter quickly ceased once it was time to get down to business. Each respective Devils Lake T&F team (boys and girls) had a new season on their hands, and there wasn’t time to waste.

Since taking over head-coaching duties on the boys’ side, Daniel Tuhy has looked to build on the multi-event roster he has the opportunity to mentor through each event.

“This is my second year as head coach, and last year it was just kind of figuring it out,” Tuhy said. “Last year, my goal as an overall team was to get the kids as many medals and as much hardware [as possible]. In high school, when you are in track or any sport, the goal is to win some awards and have something to show for what you have done. I think we really accomplished that last year.”

John McLaurin, the girls’ head coach, maintains a similar mindset.

“My goal every year is to get as many girls to the state track meet as possible,” McLaurin said. “Conference goal or conference championship really isn’t in the cards for Devils Lake just because we are a very small school. But, if we can get some girls to the conference meet and then get them placed, that is awesome, but my overall goal is to get them to the state track meet.”

And these goals aren’t too far-fetched, either. During the 2021 State A Track & Field Meet (May 28-29), both teams fielded 10 athletes combined (three on the boys and seven on the girls) who obtained valuable experience during the finals.

The journey, however, starts well before the final tournament. To Tuhy, the focal point starts whenever an athlete takes to the track and looks to shatter any record they had previously.

“That x-factor is performing to the best of your ability when it matters,” Tuhy said. “Going to that EDC [Eastern Dakota Conference] meet and having your PRs, running your best run, throwing your best throw. That is going to be that x-factor...I know I have quite a few guys on my team that are looking to do a lot better in what they did last year and really set some PRs this year, so that is going to be the x-factor.”

Although the Firebirds lose James Tice (who placed 14th in the Class A Shot Put Finals) to graduation, Tuhy sees another opportunity for additional athletes to step up to the challenge and show their dynamic capabilities.

“We have so many different guys running different things [and] doing different things we have,” Tuhy said. “We have guys that are jumping and then running two-mile. We have throwers that are running that 400. We have guys that are running the 100-meter dash, and then they are running the two-mile. They can do it all…we have so many athletes on our team, and that is what is exciting about it all.”

Meanwhile, McLaurin will look to find a replacement for Ramesy Brown, who, like Tice, placed in State (7th in 4x400 Relay, 11th in 4x800 Relay and 11th in High Jump) graduated.

Even still, McLaurin sees potential. More specifically, raw potential.

While the process might take time, McLaurin, in conjunction with Tuhy, has the primary goal of building off last year and looking to provide their athletes with that opportunity.

There will be no time to waste.

“We are still going to be a very young team,” McLaurin said. “We only have two seniors on the team this year and a couple of juniors. Overall, we are a very young team, which is good because I have kids for the future. But our senior leaders we have are going to be good for us, and our juniors that are back, they are competitors.”

