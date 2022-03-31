Three tips: What Midkota/DP/Lakota/Griggs Co. Baseball must do to succeed this season

MCVILLE – A 9-12 overall record during the 2021 season might not look pretty, but the Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central Mustangs see things differently. Even with a sub-.500 record, the Mustangs weathered the storm as a well as a team ripe with youth and inexperience could have.

Moving forward, it will be up to the Mustangs to build on the experience and expand on their strengths to achieve a much-improved 2022 campaign. Here are three tips for the team as they begin their 2022 season.

1. Find a way

Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central head coach Logan Lund understood the hand he was dealt last season. Inexperience, coupled with a slew of injuries, definitely painted the picture. Even still, the team stuck to one motto from the beginning of the season to its end: find a way to get the job done.

Finding a way has allowed Lund and his team the opportunity to build and grow in the hopes of better results down the road, 2022 season included.

“Even starting last year, we knew going in we were going to lack experience, and at one point, we had a couple of guys miss a game or two, and we ended up having seven junior high kids starting a varsity game,” Lund said. “That’s great when your goals maybe aren’t to win a state championship or go 20-2 over the regular season. You get these kids playing time instead and get them experience. So, I think it is kind of a boring answer, but experience is where I think we are going to improve on, and that’s the biggest thing for us.”

Sometimes, a touch more playing time is all it takes to make another leap against more premier competition.

Repetition, to Lund, is critical to success. Lund believes his team will begin to reap the benefits based on the experience and repetition his team gained from last season.

“Last year, those kids had a chance at seeing that for the first time, so their improvement to this year is when they’re asked to do something, they have seen it, have done it [and] have made the mistake of messing it up, which is good,” Lund said. “You learn from it, and now, hopefully, we can do it a lot more consistently.”

2. More chemistry = more change (in a good way)

Co-op schools have it tough, logistically speaking. However, even when traveling isn’t a significant factor, meshing as a team still is. Such is the case for the Mustangs, who will need to link as one unit to cash in on the experience mentioned in the previous pointer.

“When we have all of these schools coming together…you have to try to get these kids together as much they can,” Lund said. “To get to know each other, and if they do know each other, you have to get to the point where you are looking at the guy across from you at second base and be able to trust them 100%. It’s not easy playing with somebody from a different school where you just played against them in basketball, so how are you supposed to play with them during baseball season? You have to try to have that camaraderie where it’s not easy…you have to find a way to get together, become buddies and try to play as a team.”

3. Contact with a sprinkle of speed

Enough about the intangibles. What about the base numbers? Well, you are in luck. After all, the Mustangs had one significant strength last season: speed. But, more importantly, speed in the base-running and base-stealing department. Four returning players from the 2021 season in Holden Lenz, Garrett Haakenson, Cade Stein and Zach Gibson compiled 10+ stolen bases last season (32, 21, 17 and 13, respectively).

“Putting the ball in play last year, I would say more times than not, on a routine groundball, our guys had a pretty good chance of being on first base just solely because of their speed,” Lund said. “We have a couple of kids who are all-state track athletes playing baseball, also, and all you want them to do is put the ball in play. Let your legs do the talking. You don’t have to hit the ball very far. Just put it in play and run.”

Running and gunning the opposing defense to death will be where the Mustangs look to sway each game in their favor. To Lund, this is the team’s current blueprint for collecting wins.

“The stolen base part is part of the game where we are going to excel at, and that is not a secret,” Lund said. “We are going to test the guy behind the plate, and if he throws a couple of guys out, so be it. We are going to keep doing it.”

To Lund, trimming down the strikeout totals will only make the team’s speed show out even more. Among all returning players, only one (Ross Thompson) maintained a batting average north of .300 (.340). Should the Mustangs choke up and make a little more contact, opposing defenses will have a tricky situation on their hands (or, well, gloves).

