Three tips: What Dakota Prairie Softball must do to succeed this season

MCVILLE – Dakota Prairie Softball head coach Benjamin Morris understood his team had youth to it when they waded through their 2021 season. However, the 2022 season has not quelled the team’s eagerness to improve from the previous season’s results. Here are three tips for the Knights as they begin their 2022 campaign.

1. Keep the development going

There is nothing abrupt about what the Knights wish to do. With patience and luck in their favor, the Knights will attempt to combine their youth with just enough experience to make wins more abundant.

Even with graduations taking the usual toll, the Knights will stick to the plan.

The plan, you might ask? Keep growing.

“We were really young last year,” Morris said. “11 of my 16 girls were seventh graders, and it is kind of the same way this year. I have about 30 girls coming out, so double the numbers. But [we are] still really young, so I just want to keep building the confidence [and] keep coming through and end the season on a good note like we did last year. Just pick up from last year going into it...hopefully, we can throw a good one together and get our first win with this group. Last year, they hadn’t fully developed their bodies yet, so it was hard. They were making the right plays, but you transfer out the seniors, and it is really tough to do. I just want them to keep improving from last year.”

To Morris, one word perfectly describes Dakota Prairie: unity.

This unity, to Morris, will allow the team to show more confidence in learning from mistakes.

“They are all really close,” Morris said. “They are all fun, but they also are trying to work to get better. If someone is down…they are always there to pick them up. I am there, but it feels a little better when your teammates are out there doing it and stuff like that. They pick each other up, they don’t let each other get down, and then I really feel like that helps with everything. It helps with the defense. It helps the hitting. No one is scared. No one is scared to screw up.”

2. Put it all together

Some puzzles aren’t solvable at the snap of a finger. The Dakota Prairie softball puzzle is only another that cannot and will not be solved overnight. However, combining experience with aggressive hitting and accurate hitting (more on both down below) will make the puzzle a more manageable challenge to conquer.

“We struggled with pitchers with a COVID-19 year,” Morris said. “[It] really, really hurts. I had two starting pitchers that were both seniors, and I was hoping to use that year to develop more pitchers, but it just didn’t work that way. Now, we are struggling with that a little bit, but the girls are picking up on it.”

More playing time plus more controllable factors are precisely what any team will look for toward success on and off the field. The Knights are no exception.

3. Fielding and batting: keep it clean

While the inexperience might have been prevalent on the team last season, the defensive savviness made up for it, even if certain plays didn’t equate to outs.

“They picked up a philosophy in attacking the ball and all of that stuff,” Morris said. “They were stopping the ball perfectly. Just weaker arms, and you had faster runners than they were used to.”

Morris did not solely preach handy work on the defensive end. He additionally preached aggressiveness on the offensive end of the diamond.

With refinement and situational awareness, aggression on the offensive end will only make the inevitable defensive improvements shine even more.

“That, we can build on, and they picked up on my batting philosophy,” Morris said. “I teach it like baseball. Instead of stopping your swings all the way through, I had runners on base every inning, so I am just hoping we can continue after that.”

