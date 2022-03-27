Devils Lake Softball believes patience is key to achieving the long-term goal

DEVILS LAKE – Devils Lake Softball head coach Courtney Loegering believes patience is key to achieving the long-term goal of transforming the program into a winning mainstay. As Loegering heads into her fifth year as head coach, the Firebirds will look to navigate around the winding roads that come from a grueling softball season.

However, games still need to be played even if the team is in a transition period. Here are three tips for the team as they begin their 2022 season.

1. Stick to the course

Let’s cut to the chase. 2021 was rough for the Firebirds. A collective 15.15 ERA from the pitchers and a .262/.358/.318 slash line from the batters (not to mention winning only one game last season) is a sight for sore eyes. However, the expectations this season, to Loegering, revolve more around the development as opposed to wins or losses.

Even if the team wins only a handful of games this season, Loegering wishes her team to grow as a softball player and a better individual.

“One of my coaching philosophies, in general, is that I am here to teach these kids to just be better humans [and] not necessarily be a better softball player,” Loegering said. “I had great coaches in the past that have really helped me through some stuff and were almost like second parents to me. They taught me a lot about life and the game of softball. It is kind of my biggest thing. There are frustrations that come with it, especially maybe looking at scores you are not always winning. But, that is something where I know that each season, I have impacted at least one kid, and that is enough to keep me coming back, get me onto the field, and hopefully, I can get through to enough kids where that will never change.”

2. Keep it simple

From her childhood to her time at Bemidji State, Loegering quickly picked up on the softball lingo. However, from her experience coaching the Firebirds, Loegering believes a more straightforward approach will be necessary for players unaware of all the tricks to the trade.

Loegering’s teaching experience has additionally played a part in how she wishes to coach her team. To Loegering, breaking things into even the most straightforward terms will be an x-factor.

“I came from an area where I grew up where softball was a huge sport, so I learned these things when I was really little,” Loegering said. “Whereas, when I came here, simple things are talking to kids about what a run-down was. Well, you can’t use that language if they have never heard it before. They are going to pretend like they know what they are saying because they don’t want to be the one to step up and be, like, ‘what are you talking about?’ Make sure they understand the language of the sport and have that confidence to feel like they know what I am talking about when I try to teach them different things.”

Sometimes, simple is better. For the Firebirds, keeping it basic might be what it takes to take the next step.

3. Stay healthy

While this might be more of a goal than a tip, the point remains strong.

“In the past, we have really struggled with injuries and having to move people around,” Loegering said. “Obviously, like everybody else, losing that 2020 year was pretty tough. But, I think if we can keep the girls healthy and we have the ability to move kids around to where we need to and have some of our younger girls maybe step up a little bit, I think that could really impact where we stand.”

A clean bill of health, if anything else, will give the Firebirds (and, specifically, Loegering) a better idea of what they have on the table (or, well, softball field). With more health comes a clearer view. Such is Devils Lake softball in a nutshell.

