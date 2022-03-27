Devils Lake Baseball heads to the diamond looking to "sharpen" up roster this season

DEVILS LAKE – The 2022 season will mark Brent Luehring's fifth year as Devils Lake baseball head coach. This factoid, however, should be labeled with an asterisk. After COVID-19 wiped away the entire 2020 campaign, Luehring instead enters his fourth "true year" as a baseball coach and will, above all else, look to sharpen up a mostly intact roster from the previous year.

However, a new year brings a similar goal: make the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) Tournament. So, what will Luehring and his team need to do to make this goal a reality? Here are three tips for the team before their 2022 season officially gets underway.

1. Compete and, more importantly, progress

No 2020 season, to Luehring, stunted the team. No valuable playing time across the board additionally meant no varsity experience for a team already thin in that department.

A 2021 season, in turn, naturally led to growing pains. But, even still, Luehring will look for his team to do one thing, no matter what happens during the 2022 campaign: compete and progress.

"My big thing since I have been here…my goal is to get these kids to compete every single day," Luehring said. "What that competing looks like, every kid is different. I just expect them to compete to their best ability. That is all I ask of them. That is what we have preached since my staff has been here for five years. Just the competition thing and trying to compete every day. Kind of our big word we use is 'compete.' I use it a lot."

2. Mix and match

The Firebirds only lose three seniors from last year's team. Of the three – Justin Blake, Barrett Connor and Dawson Halle – only one was a starter (Blake). With more experience under their belt this year than last, the Firebirds will have the opportunity to play around where they wish to put certain players. Such is a perk of having more experience.

"This year, as seniors, we have five kids back that started as juniors for us that got a full season of varsity experience," Luehring said. "We did play a couple of freshman and a couple of sophomores, so we do have a good majority of kids back from last year's squad to this year's squad that have gained a full season's worth of experience. So, for me, the big thing I can take away from last year to this year growth-wise is just the experience alone compared to going into last year."

The ability to play around with different lineups and rotations will become more of a possibility as more bullpen sessions and practices get underway.

Luckily for the Firebirds, they are ahead of schedule already this season.

"Going off of last year's season, the kids are a year older. I know what more I can get out of them and how to start building toward a season," Luehring said. "We have guys throwing bullpens and stuff, trying to get their arms ready earlier in the year than we did last year. Just be more prepared of what we knew…kind of going off of last year and taking things we struggled with, and I can work on them earlier in open gyms. Different things like that to prep them just [to] try to improve and try to progress. Trying to steer things in the right direction earlier in the year rather than after it."

3. Stick to your guns

While the Firebirds might not have the deepest team, they have pieces to work with on both ends of the spectrum. The two-headed batting duo in Max Elfman and Hayden Hofstad each possessed an on-base plus slugging (OPS) over .900 last season (.920 and .907, respectively) and additionally combined for 34 hits (14 and 20). Meanwhile, the pitching side also featured Elfman, who twirled a 2.51 ERA and struck out more batters (33) than innings pitched (30.2).

While the Firebirds will look to build upon their experience even further this season, they will need to play the hot hand when necessary. Putting the stars in the spotlight will only make the team more lethal in the long run.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)