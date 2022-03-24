Lady Royals looking to keep 2021-22 season in upward swing

DEVILS LAKE – The Lake Region State Lady Royals have kept the formula simple: stay upbeat.

In his nine years as softball head coach, Kory Boehmer has seen the Lake Region State Lady Royals go through thick and thin patches of success. Since the program’s inception during the 2013-14 season, Boehmer has helped coach, mentor and, perhaps most importantly, navigate a team through the daily routines of a softball season.

In other words, Boehmer has seen a good bit from his teams over the years. However, Boehmer has noticed something different about the 2021-22 rendition of the Lady Royals.

“I think this group is as close of a team as I have had in nine years as far as picking each other up and being together [with] that camaraderie that happens off of the field,” Boehmer said. “You don’t always have to have that. You can have it on the field, but when you are off the field, this team still hangs out with each other. They still like each other. We went through a little bit of quarantine…not as bad as it was in the past because it was a lot shorter, but we are doing 6:00 a.m. workouts. We are doing all of those things college athletes need to do to be successful.”

Even though the Lady Royals have yet to play the bulk of their regular season schedule, they have shown the ability to adapt on the fly whenever adversity steps in their way. After opening their season with a 1-7 record, the Lady Royals bounced back by rattling off four-straight wins (Feb. 19-20). Over the four-game stretch, the Lady Royals outscored opponents, 49-10.

To Boehmer, solid contact and efficient pitching is one step toward a team’s overall success. While success on the field is fine and dandy, a culture emphasizing encouragement has helped net the Lady Royals a more positive upswing.

“We made a conscious effort to, as a team, have more bench energy and overall energy,” Boehmer said. “Exude that positiveness. When you look at women’s softball, there is a lot more cheering going on, and what we decided…when we are at the plate, we are not just cheering, but we are going to have specific cheers that will be for that batter. When we talked about it before, and when we talked about it after, it really put a lot of them more at ease as far as in the confidence that my teammates are there for me, and I am going to be there for them. It really showed.”

The effort to illustrate more optimism has additionally helped the team stay strong. Even through the losses, the Lady Royals have kept a mindset that has translated to success on and off the field.

Whether facing JV squads from four-year universities or fellow junior colleges, the Lady Royals have made it a habit to stick to the formula.

To Boehmer, it will be this formula that will help the team succeed.

“I am thinking that mindset we have where we have a lot of positive attitudes that we are really working on,” Boehmer said. “That understanding of the positivity works as far as the energy we have. As far as at the plate, it builds off of that confidence. They don’t complain as much when you [with] these workouts. There are a few that would obviously not like to have 6:00 a.m. workouts, but they realize that we want to be better. Yeah, OK, we need these extra practices. We need these extra swings…they are doing it together, and that is the biggest thing. They are focused on that, and I think positivity has to be the overall theme we have right now.”

