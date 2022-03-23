Lake Region State Baseball head coach wishes to keep progress going

DEVILS LAKE – As the Lake Region State Royals begin to wade into the depths of their 2021-22 baseball season, there will be an adjustment period.

By technicality, anyway.

The technicality, of course, comes in the form of Jonathan Lund, who is currently in his first year as head coach of the program. Lund takes over the job from Kyal Williams, who coached the program since 2016.

Technicality, however, is the word to keep in mind. Any team under the guidance of a new head coach will go through an adjustment period. However, Lund does not solely bring a fresh set of eyes to the head-coaching office.

He additionally brings experience to the program. Lund was a three-sport athlete for the Royals from 2015-17 and has served as an assistant coach since 2019.

Lund, however, doesn’t solely see the gig as one that needed filling. Instead, Lund sees the head coaching position as a way to advance progress in two different ways.

Adding another head coaching title to his resume was the first way to advance progress. Even when Lund wasn’t playing on the diamond, he was likely coaching from the dugout, whether for Little League, Babe Ruth or Legion Baseball. However, one branch of the head coaching tree Lund did not have was at the collegiate level.

“I always kind of thought to myself [that] if I was going to coach at the collegiate level, Lake Region is a place where I wanted to start,” Lund said. “I think it was kind of a good, smaller fit. Being able to try to mold a program into how I want to do it. Once I was finishing my last semester of school at Crookston, I got the call from coach [Kyal] Williams. That was the coach when I was playing. [He] was looking for an assistant, so I said that was a great opportunity, and I hopped on board and finished up the rest of some of my classes online and assisted the last two years.”

After concluding his Lake Region State baseball career in 2017, Lund continued his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, where he continued to play baseball.

Even as he moves into the collegiate end of the head-coaching helm, Lund wishes to establish another goal for his team to take to heart: work hard non-stop.

“From a physical goal standpoint, that is the spot we want to try to get to and be in that top three and advance onto that next tournament,” Lund said. “In a broad, not as detailed goal, I just want to keep trying to get good student-athletes in here who are going to try to keep making a difference in driving this program forward both on the field and off the field. Just finding guys who are going to work their tails off.”

As the Royals begin to tackle doubleheader after doubleheader and series after series, it will be up to maintaining a steadfast mindset Lund and his team will have to emphasize should they wish to improve on their 12-24 overall record during the 2020-21 season.

To Lund, it all revolves back to keeping progress.

“A lot of it just comes back to having that college competitor mindset,” Lund said. “Junior college is kind of one of those things where we may not get the most talented guys in here, but everybody expects us to get in here and get after it. We are going to work hard in the weight room. We are going to get after it on the field. We are going to push each other. We compete positional-wise at practice every single day. That is one thing I think this team is going to keep bringing forward and something I want to keep progressing.”

