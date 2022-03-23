Three tips: what North Star Baseball must do to succeed this season

CANDO – Maintaining momentum from winter to spring will be critical for the North Star Bearcats as they move away from the basketball court and trek toward the baseball mound.

“I suppose you could go off of a winning mentality,” North Star head coach Jesse Vote said. “We just came off of a great, terrific basketball season. Almost getting up to 20 wins. I think taking that varsity experience now, which, with baseball, you obviously have a few more guys on the field, so some of them will have a little more experience last year playing baseball.”

From this experience, the Bearcats will look to build, build, and build some more to reach the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Baseball State Tournament. Here are three tips for the team as they begin a brand-new season.

1. Win every inning

To Vote, a sound baseball team is defined by its efficiency and cleanliness on and around the diamond.

It is precisely this philosophy Vote wishes to implement during each inning.

“We talk about trying to win every inning,” Vote said. “We have resorted to playing small ball the last few years. Making sure we get [and] find ways to get runners in scoring position. And then, looking for that timely hit every inning. We try to score a run an inning, and we felt we could score a run an inning, we are going to come out on top [in] most games and try to keep the crooked number off of the board with our defense.”

2. Look for new lineup mainstays

North Star’s starting nine will have a different flavor this year. How so? Simple. North Star lost three of their top four highest-hitting batters to graduation (Jeremiah Hill with a .412 batting average, Hayden Hagler with .387 and Tommy Nikolaisen with .341).

While the Bearcats return Zach Jorde and Dane Hagler to the fold (both players are the only returners who tallied 10 hits or more last season), there will need to be an emphasis on getting players more playing time. The reasoning, well, is simple – the void has to be filled.

Whether it be via Dane, Jorde or Karsen Simon – Simon’s .921 on-base plus slugging (OPS) ranked second on the team last season behind Hill’s 1.024 OPS – the Bearcats will have to look for a way to score runs, especially with such a condensed schedule.

“Summer baseball is a little bit different than high school baseball,” Vote said. “When you get to high school baseball, you don’t have that many games, so you are going to see the other team’s top pitcher most of the time. You play a couple of games a week. They are going to throw their 1’s and their 2’s because it is such a short season. We just simply have to find ways to manufacture runs. Because I think our defense and our pitching staff are going to be good enough to keep us in games. I think we are just going to have to find a way to score runs.”

3. Stick to the arms

North Star’s bread and butter might be on the pitching side this season. Hagler’s pitching line from last season (as a freshman, mind you) will only give North Star fans reason for an even more significant leap this season. Hagler led the team in innings pitched (32.0), games played (nine), games started (six) and strikeouts (47) during the 2021 campaign. Without Nikolaisen’s presence on the mound this season – his 27.2 innings pitched and 29 strikeouts ranked second on the team last season – Hagler will be much more important.

Hagler’s usage, coupled with more exposure for Jorde (his 17.2 innings pitched in six games played ranked third on the team last season), will give North Star a solid foundation on the mound that might become a luxury with more seasoning and old-fashioned luck.

