Three tips: what New Rockford-Sheyenne Baseball must do to succeed this season

NEW ROCKFORD – A different aura will surround New Rockford-Sheyenne’s baseball team when they inevitably take to the diamond this season. While the team will still bring veteran talent into the fold, the coaching staff will have a different look. After the last decade+ saw Elliott Belquist captain the team from the dugout, a new face will take the head coaching gig by storm in the form of Jacob Bilden.

Bilden – a former Mayville State student-athlete – will look to take his head coaching experience to a new level. And so, what will the team need to do to succeed under the first-year head coach? Let’s give it a look.

1. Keep it crisp

Any North Dakota baseball fan does not need a reminder, but it is wise to heed the message: Mother Nature is not always cooperative. Even with baseball right around the corner, the weather might force the team indoors through the opening portion of the season.

To Bilden, keeping morale high during this time will set the tone for the season in its entirety.

“As of right now, anyone that looks outside, it doesn’t look too promising,” Bilden said. “We aren’t going to be out there day one. Baseball is a grind. It is a sport of failure, so if you are going to be indoors for even a few weeks, you have to stay disciplined, coming in every day with the right attitude and with the right mindset that this is an outdoor sport, but I am going to do what I can to help the time while we are inside. Hopefully, that will be showcased by our captains [and] our leaders on the team. That will be the focus throughout at least the initial part of the season…It is always beneficial to make sure the team is focused and disciplined and ready to rock and roll whenever it may be.”

2. Rely on the leaders

The pointer above hit on it briefly, but perhaps it is best to expand on it here.

Should Bilden wish to ease himself into the head coaching role (and still field a winning team), the team’s veterans will need to step up on and off of the field. Nick Berglund, in particular, will be one of those impact players. The senior basketball forward will trek into his final high school baseball season to keep the momentum going. Berglund was tied for first in games played last season with Koven Walford, Caden Price and Koby Duda (21) and additionally ranked first in hits (21) and RBI (16).

“Even on a normal year, I am always going to look at leadership as the backbone of any team, whether 30 years down the road I am coaching or if it is my first year like it is this year,” Bilden said. “I always think leadership or captains, if you’d call it on your teams, are the most important thing because they help mesh all of the different components of the team between the players and the coaches and the daily grind that involves playing any sport. Not just this year, but any year, I am going to look to leaders in times of need and in times of success. All of our success is going to be predicated on how well our upperclassmen kids lead.”

Trickle-down economics? More like trickle-down baseball productiveness. Berglund, among others, will look to create enough optimism on and off the field and help make the head coaching transformation that much easier of an adjustment.

It all starts at the top. In this case, this refers to the baseball veterans.

3. Stick to tradition

New Rockford-Sheyenne will not have to worry about changing style or philosophy. After all, Bilden looks to keep it straightforward: make the fundamentals a priority.

“I am all about the fundamentals,” Bilden said. “So, I am always going to teach defense and pitching as my No. 1 priority. I think any sound baseball team, just like any other sport, you rely on your defense to keep you in the game and keep the game within reach. So, I am going to hit home the defensive side of the ball quite hard, especially in North Dakota Springs. You get however many weeks inside a gym, and it’s not ideal for the sport, but…you get plenty of time to work on the fundamentals. So that side of the ball, definitely. Sound defense, sound pitching.”

Bilden will also look to keep it simple on the offensive side of the ball. Instead of focusing on power, Bilden will want his team to make solid contact.

“Then, on the offensive side, I am more of a line-drive type of guy, myself,” Bilden said. “I am not going to tell everybody to swing for the fences. That works sometimes in the Major Leagues, but I wouldn’t say that’s North Dakota’s recipe for success. I’d say you put the ball in play. You hustle things out. You pick each other up.”

