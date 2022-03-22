Class B State Tournament Awards announced
MINOT – Awards for the 2022 NDHSAA Class B State Tournament were announced following the conclusion of the championship game. Here are the awards:
All-Tournament Team:
- Paul Olson, Kindred
- Jaiden Peraza, Kindred
- Jacolby Pearson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
- Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
- Deng Deng, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
- Joseph Wanzek, Shiloh Christian
- Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
- Brady Feller, Bishop Ryan
- Bohden Duffield, Bowman County
- William Jiskra, Grafton
MVP:
- Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
NDHSCA (Coaches Association Awards):
NDHSCA Class B Boys Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year:
o Trey Brandt, Beulah
NDHSCA Class B Boys Basketball Coach of the Year:
o Rick Smith, Four Winds/Minnewaukan
