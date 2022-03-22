Class B State Tournament Awards announced

MINOT – Awards for the 2022 NDHSAA Class B State Tournament were announced following the conclusion of the championship game. Here are the awards:

All-Tournament Team:

- Paul Olson, Kindred

- Jaiden Peraza, Kindred

- Jacolby Pearson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Deng Deng, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Joseph Wanzek, Shiloh Christian

- Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

- Brady Feller, Bishop Ryan

- Bohden Duffield, Bowman County

- William Jiskra, Grafton

MVP:

- Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

NDHSCA (Coaches Association Awards):

NDHSCA Class B Boys Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year:

o Trey Brandt, Beulah

NDHSCA Class B Boys Basketball Coach of the Year:

o Rick Smith, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

