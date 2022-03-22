Class B State Tournament Awards announced

MINOT – Awards for the 2022 NDHSAA Class B State Tournament were announced following the conclusion of the championship game. Here are the awards:

All-Tournament Team:

-       Paul Olson, Kindred

-       Jaiden Peraza, Kindred

-       Jacolby Pearson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

-       Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

-       Deng Deng, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

-       Joseph Wanzek, Shiloh Christian

-       Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

-       Brady Feller, Bishop Ryan

-       Bohden Duffield, Bowman County

-       William Jiskra, Grafton

MVP:

-       Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

NDHSCA (Coaches Association Awards):

NDHSCA Class B Boys Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year:

o   Trey Brandt, Beulah

NDHSCA Class B Boys Basketball Coach of the Year:

o   Rick Smith, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

