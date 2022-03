2022 Class B Girls All-State Team announced

DEVILS LAKE – The 2022 Class B Girls Basketball All-State Team was announced by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) Monday evening. Here are the recipients:

1st Team:

- Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

- Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg

- Ivy Fox, Parshall

- Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian

- Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

2nd Team:

- Walker Demers, Grafton

- Terryn Johnson, Kindred

- Kya Mauch, Hankinson

- Lorelei McIver, Glenburn

- Quinn Neppl, Benson County

- JayCee Richter, Linton-HMB

- Megan Roob, Richland

- Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare

- Allison Undlin, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

- Madi Wilhelmi, Beach

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)