Three tips: what L/E/M Softball must do to succeed this season

LANGDON – A collection of fundraisers, varying from downtown community events to concession sales, helped birth the Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich softball team. With the funds, it is now up to the team to take to the field in their inaugural season.

While Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich might be more well-known for their prowess on the gridiron or baseball diamond, the newly minted softball team will look to leave their mark in due time. As the softball team opens their season, what will they need to do to leave a lasting impression now and in the future as more athletes begin to cement their place in the program? Let’s look into it.

1. Become a cohesive unit

Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich athletic director Ethen Askvig sees the new softball team as an avenue for students to get another crack at an athletic venture during the spring.

“I guess just the option,” Askvig said. “The option and opportunity for more kids to participate in something and to get our kids involved in another activity to be able to provide for a number of girls that maybe weren’t involved with something. Provide them the teamwork, provide them another outlet, provide them another resource in teammates as well as coaches of individuals to go to during a difficult time period for many kids and society in general with mental health. [It is] another outlet for them.”

To Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich head coach Traci Murphy, the option will allow former players to re-don the softball gloves, even after a lengthy absence.

To Murphy, the new team will have the opportunity to form a culture from scratch. Murphy additionally believes that playing a full season will help spark the flames for future success.

“Just being able to play together,” Murphy said. “Being new coaches, for us, too...we don’t know what to expect out of the girls, so bringing all of these girls together and getting them to play together and having a season.”

2. The basic plays = the winning plays

From her time playing softball in high school and through two years at Colby Community College, Murphy understands the importance of finding a groove, even if it takes a significant portion of time to find it.

“Some of these girls have not played for years because our programs end here in Langdon at 14,” Murphy said. “We are just basically starting out just to get all of these girls to work together, come together as a team, and just get their skills going because it’s a new program. So, we don’t know what’s going to happen with all of this.”

Murphy will look to keep it simple and to the point.

With more exposure comes more experience. Even if it means putting the ball in play, Murphy will look to focus on the main factors that will inevitably make the team click.

“Basically, getting up and just being able to put the ball in play,” Murphy said. “Hitting is going to be a main factor, because a lot of these girls have not seen the fast-pitch, and we have to develop our fast-pitch pitchers into this program, so it’s developing [and] being able to hit the ball, I feel like.”

3. Find a process

The journey might be a bumpy one on takeoff. However, it is a journey Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich is willing to take. While wins might be few and far between to open the 2022 campaign (and season as a whole), sticking to the blueprint will be critical.

Even if the process boils down to finding better communication skills, the team will look to master the technique.

“For that, [and] for us, wins and losses is not going to be the measurement,” Askvig said. “The measurement is...did the girls have fun participating, learning teamwork [and] learning some of those core communication skills and different things that so much of these extracurricular things can do for them.”

