(1) Indians advance to Class B State Championship with 52-36 win over Loboes

MINOT – The (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians needed to stay stingy against the (8) LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes in the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament Semifinal Friday evening. With a gritty motor and just enough size, the Loboes looked to be a tough nut to crack.

The Indians, however, found just enough pressure early through the fourth quarter to smash the Loboes, 52-36, on March. 18.

The Indians (26-0) will face off against Kindred in the Class B State Championship on March. 19 at 8:00 p.m. CT. Meanwhile, the Loboes (23-4) will challenge Bishop Ryan in the consolation semifinal at 6:00 p.m. CT on the same date.

Jayden Yankton's foul trouble swiftly masked Four Winds/Minnewaukan's early 11-4 lead through the first quarter. The senior was forced to the bench after he amassed three fouls in the first quarter alone. Even still, the Indians weathered the storm just enough to hold a slim 19-15 halftime lead.

"We stayed afloat, which was huge," Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after the game. "Going into the locker room after not playing at all in the second quarter [Yankton], but I thought we stayed afloat with our young guys. I thought [Jacolby] Pearson kept us afloat, our other senior. We played very, very good defense. Holding that team to 15 points at halftime, that's a heck of an effort."

A steady dose of layups, coupled with a physical presence inside the paint, defined the second half, including the fourth quarter, where the Indians rattled off an 11-0 run through the first two+ minutes. The Indians finished the game with 14 steals, while the Loboes turned over the ball 24 times.

Capitalizing on a slew of LaMoure-Litchville/Marion hiccups, combined with a suffocating perimeter approach, proved to end all hopes of a late Lobo comeback. The Loboes finished the game with only two three-pointers (2-16). The Indians specifically shut down Corban Potts, who went 3-16 from the field (6 points).

"Our defense dictated our offense," Smith said. "We got in the passing lanes. I thought they [LaMoure-Litchville/Marion] were a little bit tired. I thought we got in on their lazy passes, and it seemed like [Corban] Potts was trying to take over. We sent two guys after him and caused him to turn some balls over. We took their three-point shot away...for the majority of the game, I thought we did a good job on their three-point shooters."

Pearson, Yankton and Deng Deng finished the game with 10+ points (16, 14 and 10, respectively). Only one LaMoure-Litchville/Marion player finished in the double-digits (Colton Ness with 14). LaMoure-Litchville/Marion's 52 points allowed are the most in a single game since Feb. 19 (68-56 loss vs. North Border).

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)