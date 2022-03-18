(1) Indians pounce on Blue Jays, take care of business, 68-28

MINOT – The (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians started a brand-new season under the lights at Minot State Dome Thursday evening. To advance past the opening postseason round of the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament, however, the Indians first needed to take care of business against the Stanley Blue Jays.

Luckily for the former, they did just that as the top-seeded Indians cruised to a convincing 68-28 win over them on March 17. The Indians (25-0) have now scored 60 points or more in three of their last four state tournament games, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

Defense, however, was where Four Winds/Minnewaukan stood out. The Indians held the Blue Jays to single-digit scoring in all four quarters (9, 8, 7 and 4, respectively) and additionally held them to a 30% field-goal percentage (12-40).

While the Indians only tallied one three-pointer on the evening (1-12), the defense starting at the full-court created enough pressing opportunities to keep the Blue Jays uncomfortable.

"You work all year to get to this tournament...your defensive intensity has to be sky-high," Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after the game. "You have to be active because a lot of these teams, in a new court like this, their shooting percentages aren't great. Especially for us tonight. We didn't shoot the ball extremely well from the outside, but that is where your defense picks it up and gets you some easy baskets, and it did that tonight."

Four separate Four Winds/Minnewaukan players finished the game with 10 points or more (Dalen Leftbear with 16, Deng Deng with 15, Jacolby Pearson with 14 and Jayden Yankton with 13).

While the Indians illustrated regular-season success, the state tournament atmosphere is a brand-new animal. To Smith, it is important to remind his team precisely that.

"You have to remind these kids that everything we accomplished throughout the year doesn't mean anything anymore," Smith said. "Even though we had a great year and we had kids that had awards they achieved throughout the year. That doesn't mean anything."

The Indians will challenge LaMoure-Litchville/Marion in the Class B Semifinal on March 18 at 8:15 p.m. CT.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)