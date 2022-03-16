Three Tips: what (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan must do to succeed in the State Tournament

FORT TOTTEN – Sometimes, simply making the state tournament is all a team needs to tap into their full potential for one last rodeo.

Of course, the (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians (24-0) are eager to do just that and additionally keep their spotless record intact. After all, the team will head to Minot and look to do just that in the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament March 17-19. With an undefeated season still on the books, how will the Indians look to cash in with their first state championship appearance since 2017 and first state championship victory since 2016? Here are three things to watch as the Indians trek to Minot State Dome:

1. Stay intense from start to finish

Yes, this is a relatively simple statement. But, I assure you it is a necessary one nonetheless.

While they certainly are not lacking in the intensity department, the Indians will need to play a complete 32-minute game without any significant hiccups. Playing against teams as strong and as deep as them will force them to do so, should they wish to come out ahead.

Since the season’s inception, keeping the intensity at a high level has been on the Indians’ radar.

“We have to stay focused on what’s at hand here,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after his team’s 70-46 win over Rolla on March 7. “The only way we are going to do that is if we stay intense. We play defense, and we just have to play four quarters of the game. You can’t just play two-and-a-half and expect to win every game.”

2. Defense = keep it stingy

Considering the previous point had a simple statement, I will hit you with another one: defense wins championships.

At least, defense helps make championships more attainable. Dating back to the 2010 State Class B State Championship, only two games saw teams score 70 points or more (Four Winds/Minnewaukan scored 77 in 2016, while Hillsboro/Central Valley and Bishop Ryan scored 73 and 71, respectively, in a 2018 overtime thriller).

Smith believes one x-factor toward a healthy tournament run will be a sturdy hold on the opposite end of the scoring floor.

“Like it always is, it’s going to be on the defensive end,” Smith said after his team’s 61-34 Region 4 Championship win over Harvey/Wells County on March 10. “We have to play a good, strong defensive game. Going into the state tournament, you are not going to get all of the good looks on the offensive end because teams are going to be scouting you. They are going to be playing aggressive defense. You are not going to see 80-point games. You are going to see a lot of games in the 50s and 60s.”

Smith is not alone in his assessment that defense is vital to a healthy tournament run.

“Defense, for sure,” senior guard/forward Jacolby Pearson said after his team’s 61-34 win over Harvey/Wells County in the Region 4 Tournament on March 10. “I know I can play offense, but defense is where I have to really work hard.”

Outside of their 83-72 slugfest against Dunseith on March 8, the Indians have held opponents to 50 points or less in their four other postseason games, dating back to the District 7 Tournament (Feb. 25-28).

The answer is straightforward, but the Indians’ tournament success will revolve around their ability to establish pressure through their half-court defensive sets. Of course, a mid-court steal or three wouldn’t hurt, either.

3. Lean on the usual suspects to score

Now, hold the phone. I thought defense won championships? Well, yes, but scoring makes the cause a little more manageable, too. Luckily for the Indians, scoring is not only a commodity but a luxury. How so? Well, let’s take a look.

The Indians have scored 60 points or more in all 24 games this season. Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s starting quintet in Pearson, Deng Deng, Dalen Leftbear, Jayden Yankton and Kelson Keja have been the primary beneficiaries in establishing lanes and getting good scoring looks. Dating back to the District 7 Tournament, two of the four (Yankton and Pearson) have scored 10 points or more in all five postseason games. Yankton has led the way as the senior guard has averaged 24.4 PPG.

While offensive streaks might be few and far between, the Indians will still look to pick up the pace and find their stride just enough to get solid looks from beyond the arc and up the baseline. Consider it a habit the Indians will be more than happy to capitalize on if they are able.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)