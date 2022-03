Region 4 Boys Basketball Awards announced

DEVILS LAKE – The 2022 Region 4 Boys Basketball Awards were announced on Mar. 10 following the conclusion of the Region 4 Tournament. Here are the award recipients:

Region 4 Champion:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Region 4 Runner-Up:

- Harvey/Wells County

All Region 4 Boys Basketball Team:

- Deng Deng, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Cade Stein, Dakota Prairie

- Tate Grossman, Harvey/Wells County

- Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Dane Hagler, North Star

- Ethan Morin, Dunseith

- Jacolby Pearson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Brayton Baker, St. John

- Mitchell Leas, Rolla

Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year:

- Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Region 4 Coach of the Year:

- Rick Smith, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

